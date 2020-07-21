NAU Roundup:Soccer lands at No. 5 on preseason coaches poll

The Big Sky Conference released the coaches poll for the 2020 Big Sky Conference soccer season on Tuesday, and Northern Arizona landed at No. 5 on the list.
The Lumberjacks received 49 points in the poll to go with one first-place vote. Montana finished on top with 70 points and four first-place tallies.
Last year, Kylie Louw experienced her first year as head coach of the Lumberjacks, and she led the program to the first round of the Big Sky tournament after the team posted an 8-8-3 record.
Northern Colorado was second in the poll with 69 votes and two first-place votes, and Eastern Washington was picked third with 66 total votes and two first-place votes as well.
NAU looks to begin the season -- which is always in danger because of the COVID-19 pandemic -- with a home opener on Sept. 13 against New Mexico State.
ATHLETICS
NAU Athletics is inviting all Lumberjacks fans to join an online wine and dine event on Thursday, Aug. 6. The 90-minute event, which will support student-athlete scholarships, will begin at 6 p.m.
The fundraiser to support the Skyjacks will be moved to a virtual format this year due to the pandemic. Featuring interactive segments with Vice President for Intercollegiate Athletics Mike Marlow and NAU head coaches, the event will be hosted by former Lumberjacks football student-athlete Joey Gatewood.
Fans can choose from two packages, starting with the Household Access package, ideal for fans who are not local to Flagstaff but would like to still support from their homes afar. Instructions for how to join the event via Zoom, along with additional information on how to participate in the program and the auction, will be emailed to the purchaser.
There is a Meal Kit package, which will provide the purchaser's household with access to the event in addition to a meal kit provided by Twin Arrows Casino Resort. Available only to purchasers who are able to pick up their meal kit in Flagstaff on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the package will include a pre-prepared appetizer and dessert with the main entrée course featuring steak.
The last day to purchase a meal kit is Monday, July 27.
There will also be an after party that will begin 10 minutes after the virtual wine and dine. Access to the after party is limited. The after party will provide fans with an opportunity to ask questions to Marlow and head coaches.
Visit www.nau.edu/wineanddine20 to register. With any questions or issues while ordering, please call (928) 523-5353.
