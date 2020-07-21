NAU Roundup:Soccer lands at No. 5 on preseason coaches poll

Fans can choose from two packages, starting with the Household Access package, ideal for fans who are not local to Flagstaff but would like to still support from their homes afar. Instructions for how to join the event via Zoom, along with additional information on how to participate in the program and the auction, will be emailed to the purchaser.

There is a Meal Kit package, which will provide the purchaser's household with access to the event in addition to a meal kit provided by Twin Arrows Casino Resort. Available only to purchasers who are able to pick up their meal kit in Flagstaff on Wednesday, Aug. 5, the package will include a pre-prepared appetizer and dessert with the main entrée course featuring steak.

The last day to purchase a meal kit is Monday, July 27.

There will also be an after party that will begin 10 minutes after the virtual wine and dine. Access to the after party is limited. The after party will provide fans with an opportunity to ask questions to Marlow and head coaches.

Visit www.nau.edu/wineanddine20 to register. With any questions or issues while ordering, please call (928) 523-5353.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0