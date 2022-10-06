NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer hosts pair of home matches starting today

After two weeks of road matches, the Northern Arizona women's soccer team is returning to Lumberjack Stadium to host Eastern Washington today and Idaho on Sunday.

Maddie Shafer leads the Lumberjacks in points after connecting with Julie Lind on the Lumberjacks' lone goal in a 1-0 victory at Idaho State Sunday.

The Lumberjacks are coming off their first Big Sky Conference win, improving their overall record to 2-5-4, with a 1-1 conference record.

Lumberjacks goalkeeper Trinity Corcoran earned her seventh start on Sunday, improving her goals allowed average to 0.71. Corcoran holds a save percentage of 0.815, adding her fourth shutout of the season to her resume.

Eastern Washington holds a 5-5-4 record through the season with two Big Sky wins and two conference ties. The Eagles are coming off two impressive ties against Northern Colorado and Montana. EWU's conference wins came over Idaho State and Weber State. The Eagles are ranked second in the Big Sky standings, making tonight's match a crucial one for both teams.

The Eagles are led by Maddie Morgan, who has recorded three goals along with three assists in EWU's 14 matches.

In goal for the Eagles is Kamryn Willoughby, who has played 1,049 minutes in the box. Willoughby has recorded four shutouts and holds a save percentage of 0.771 as a freshman.

The last time the Eagles and Lumberjacks met was in Cheney last October. The Lumberjacks earned the 1-0 win.

The Idaho Vandals are coming off a four-match win streak to open up Big Sky play. Idaho's four straight wins all come in 1-0, shutout fashion.

The Vandals hold a 9-1-2 overall record, led by Maddy Lasher, who has three goals and four assists through the season.