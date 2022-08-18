NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer hosts opening matches this week

The regular season for soccer is kicking off this week, and Northern Arizona is slated to host Utah State and Utah Tech today and Sunday, respectively.

Northern Arizona is coming off two exhibition matches that allowed them to find rhythm and play around with lineups.

The preseason was important, with 15 newcomers joining the squad.

Through both exhibition matches, all three goalkeepers -- Trinity Corcoran, Natalie Manzo and Ashley Williams -- saw playing time for the Lumberjacks.

Senior forward Taylor Gomez made her return to the pitch after rehabbing from an injury and quickly found success. She checked into Sunday night's match against Hawaii scored off a free kick right outside the box from a Hawaii foul.

Utah State was picked to finish fifth in the Mountain West in the preseason coaches' poll, after ending last season with a 13-6-3 record.

The Aggies made it to the semifinal round in the Mountain West championships, falling 2-1 to New Mexico in overtime.

The Lumberjacks and the Aggies last met in August of 2021 -- which was also the former's season opener. The Lumberjacks ultimately fell, 2-1, to the Aggies, putting up eight shots on goal. Utah State holds the series advantage at 5-3.

Utah Tech will head to Flagstaff for the first time in program history after opening their season tonight at Colorado State. The Trailblazers were picked to finish eighth in the Western Athletic Conference preseason coaches' poll.

The Blazers finished the 2021 season with a 6-13-1 record.

Northern Arizona and Utah Tech last met in St.George, Utah, in September of 2021, with the Lumberjacks prevailing 2-0. The Lumberjacks' top-scoring returner, Maddie Shafer, scored the first goal of the match in the 60th minute, leading to the Lumberjacks' first road win of the 2021 season. Corcoran made two saves while Manzo came in and made four saves.

Today's match is set to start at 7 p.m. and Sunday's is scheduled for a 1 p.m. start.