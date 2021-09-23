NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer hosts a pair of weekend conference matches

Coming off of two wins and eight total goals scored last weekend, Northern Arizona soccer gears up to host the first weekend of Big Sky Conference play.

NAU will host Montana on Friday night. Sunday, it takes on Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. Both of the matches will take place in Lumberjack Stadium and are free to the public.

Northern Arizona is coming off of two dominant wins against Arizona Christian and Dixie State. After finding a rhythm early on in last Friday's match against ACU, the Lumberjacks kept it rolling throughout the weekend, scoring six goals on Friday and adding two more on Sunday.

Sophomore Maddie Shafer and senior Madison Montgomery lead the team with three goals each. Shafer scored her first career goal on Friday night, while adding her second in the same match and her third on Sunday. Lumberjacks goalkeeper Natalie Manzo recorded her first shutout victory Friday and combined for a second shutout on Sunday with Trinity Corcoran.

Northern Arizona goes into Big Sky play with a 2-7 record.