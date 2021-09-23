NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer hosts a pair of weekend conference matches

Coming off of two wins and eight total goals scored last weekend, Northern Arizona soccer gears up to host the first weekend of Big Sky Conference play.
NAU will host Montana on Friday night. Sunday, it takes on Northern Colorado at 1 p.m. Both of the matches will take place in Lumberjack Stadium and are free to the public.
Northern Arizona is coming off of two dominant wins against Arizona Christian and Dixie State. After finding a rhythm early on in last Friday's match against ACU, the Lumberjacks kept it rolling throughout the weekend, scoring six goals on Friday and adding two more on Sunday.
Sophomore Maddie Shafer and senior Madison Montgomery lead the team with three goals each. Shafer scored her first career goal on Friday night, while adding her second in the same match and her third on Sunday. Lumberjacks goalkeeper Natalie Manzo recorded her first shutout victory Friday and combined for a second shutout on Sunday with Trinity Corcoran.
Northern Arizona goes into Big Sky play with a 2-7 record.
Friday's match against Montana will be the teams' first meeting since 2019. Northern Arizona was set to compete against Montana for the 2021 conference championship in April before the match was canceled due to COVID-19 protocols within the Lumberjacks program. Montana advanced to the NCAA tournament, where it faced South Carolina and suffered a 1-0 loss in the first round.
Montana heads into Friday's match with a 4-4 record, with all four wins coming in home matches. Junior Sydney Haustein leads the team with four goals and scored her first career goal for Montana against Cal Poly earlier in the season. Not slowing down since, she added two goals in the team's win versus Texas Southern and one more last week at Long Beach.
Northern Arizona and Montana's lengthy history holds a record of 6-16-5, with five of the six Lumberjacks wins coming at home. Northern Arizona recorded its last win against Montana in 2013 in Missoula.
Northern Colorado and Northern Arizona, meanwhile, competed twice in the spring, resulting in a 2-2 tie and a 1-3 loss for the Lumberjacks. The Bears and the Lumberjacks' series history stands at 10-9-1.
Prior to the spring season, Northern Arizona held a four-game win streak against UNC.
Northern Colorado heads into the weekend with a 2-6-2 record. Goalkeeper Morgan Bury has started in seven of the first ten matches. Bury has 37 overall saves, allowing 10 goals and adding one shutout in the team's two wins. Senior Lexi Pulley has recorded 50% of the team's goals with four, and leads the team with 15 shots on goal.