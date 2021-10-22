NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer heads on the road Friday and Sunday

Northern Arizona soccer (6-10, 4-3 Big Sky) heads to Sacramento and Portland for last two matches of the regular season on Friday and Sunday.

The Lumberjacks will take on the Hornets on Friday afternoon and the Vikings on Sunday.

The Lumberjacks are coming off their fourth straight win on Sunday against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. Northern Arizona leads the Big Sky Conference in shots with 227 and shots on goal while averaging 8.3 per game. They also lead the conference in goals scored with 27.

Senior forward Madison Montgomery leads the conference in shots (3.56 per game), and shots on goal (2.44 per game) while coming in second in goals (6) and assists (5).

Sacramento State has a season record of 4-9-2 (3-4 Big Sky). The Hornets are coming off one win to Idaho State, with a lone goal coming from freshman Abigail Lopez.

Lopez leads the Hornets offense with four goals and two assists, recording a shots on goal percentage of .600. Following the freshman is seniors Samantha Craig and Ele Avery -- who each have three goals a piece.

Heading into the weekend Portland State holds an overall record of 4-9-1 (2-3-1 Big Sky). The Vikings suffered two losses over the weekend to Idaho State (0-2) and to Weber State (2-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0