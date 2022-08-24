NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer gives up solid lead, falls to South Dakota State

Northern Arizona soccer gave up an early lead Tuesday before falling, 3-2, to South Dakota State at home in Lumberjack Stadium.

Tied 2-2 with just six minutes remaining the match, Kaycee Manding sent a cross pitch ball to Maya Hansen who flicked the ball up, scoring the Jackrabbits' third goal into the top-right corner of the net.

Northern Arizona came out strong in the first half, matching South Dakota State's physical tempo. The Lumberjacks put up nine shots to the visitor's three, scoring two goals in the process.

Josie Novak found the back of the net just minutes into the game. She made her way to the far right corner of the field, taking a shot from just outside the box almost right in line with the goal.

Maddie Shafer made her season debut, checking into the match in the 21st minute. She found her rhythm off an impressive cross pass from Taylor Gomez, who sent a long boot into the box. Freshman Karli Burton took a shot from close, which was saved. The ball bounced back out, however, and Shafer capitalized with the goal, sending her team into halftime with a 2-0 lead.

The Jackrabbits came out into the second half with speed, holding control over the ball for a majority of the half. They picked up their first goal in the 62nd minute, coming from Avery Murdzek on an assist by Delaney Grant. Grant sent a pass from behind midfield, connecting with Murdzek, who won the battle with the defenders before putting her team on the scoreboard.

"They're a great team, and they beat us in the second half. They recognized some space behind and they're athletic so they were able to get behind us," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said.

Just two minutes later, the Jackrabbits capitalized on a Lumberjacks turnover. Kayla Anderson broke up a pass and dribbled the ball into the box, and then found the back of the net for the equalizer.

The Lumberjacks will be back in action in Lumberjack Stadium Tuesday for a match against UC San Diego at 7 p.m.