NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls versus New Mexico

The Northern Arizona soccer team suffered a 6-2 loss to the University of New Mexico Thursday night in a neutral match played in Phoenix.
Northern Arizona, still without a win this season, allowed New Mexico to score three goals in the first half of the match to take control of the match.
Trinity Corcoran got the nod to start at goalkeeper for the Lumberjacks, finishing with three saves. Natalie Manzo started the second half in the box, recording five saves of her own.
The Lumberjacks scored their first goal late in the first half, coming from an own goal as a Lobos defender headed the ball past her goalkeeper. Madison Montgomery found the back of the net minutes later for the second time this season, with the assist coming from Maddie Shafer.
Ultimately, the Lumberjacks, owners of an 0-6 record, struggled to control the ball, and six of their eight shots on goal did not connect.
"We were not clinical in front of the goal," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said, "and we didn't have a fight in us in the first half. We missed some open chances and New Mexico crunched every chance that they had, and that's where we have to be better. We have to be better in the attacking box that we have."
The Lobos offensive was led by a Jadyn Edwards hat trick. Molly Myers scored two goals off the bench.
The Lobos scored their first goal in the ninth minute of the match when Edwards took a short pass from Zaria Katesigwa and capitalized. Twelve minutes later, Edwards scored her second goal on a feed from Aspen Headrick and Madi Hirschman.
Meyers entered the match in the 37th minute. She immediately scored an unassisted goal, putting the Lobos up by three. Meyers scored her second goal of the night shortly after halftime, connecting on a pass from Ellie Robinson.
New Mexico scored back-to-back goals within 40 seconds of one another, in the 72nd minute of the match. The first goal came from Karlee Maes, and the second was from Edwards for the hat trick.
"Our players need to remember how to fight, and that's what we are going to work on this week," Louw said.
Northern Arizona returns to Phoenix on Saturday night for a neutral match against Denver. The match is set to start at 5:30 p.m.
Men's tennis
The Lumberjacks will be at the Aggie Invitational in Las Cruces, New Mexico, with the tournament running through Sunday.
Along with host New Mexico State, Northern Arizona will be joined by Abilene Christian, Arizona Christian, Lamar and Western New Mexico at the three-day tournament to be played at the NM State Tennis Complex.
The defending Big Sky Conference champions will send all 11 players on the roster to Las Cruces. Each of the 11 will compete in both singles and doubles, with returning All-Big Sky First Team selection Eban Straker-Meads headlining the group.
Straker-Meads returns for his extra year granted by the NCAA as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. He landed on the All-Conference First Team after posting a 5-7 record as Northern Arizona's primary No. 1 singles player. Straker-Meads closed the season in a tie for 20th in the ITA Mountain Region rankings and the Mountain Region Most Improved Senior.
Like Straker-Meads, Chris Steele also is back for an extra year and is a returning All-Big Sky Second Team selection. Steele was 7-7 singles play, second on the team in victories behind sophomore Maciej Ziomber's 11.
The Lumberjacks' doubles pairings will be highlighted by the tandem of Straker-Meads and senior Facundo Tumosa, who concluded the 2021 season at No. 10 in the Mountain Region. Also playing together this weekend are Ziomber and senior Daniel Dillon, who combined for a team-best 6-2 record in the spring, earning the pair All-Big Sky Second Team Doubles honors.
Northern Arizona's remaining doubles teams with consist of Steele and senior Mikael Purne, sophomore Dominik Buzonics and junior Alex Groves, and junior Joachim Schaefer and senior Marcus Sulen. Freshman Morgan Donovan will also make his Northern Arizona debut in both singles and doubles play, likely pairing with a player from another school in the latter.