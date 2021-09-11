NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls versus New Mexico

The Northern Arizona soccer team suffered a 6-2 loss to the University of New Mexico Thursday night in a neutral match played in Phoenix.

Northern Arizona, still without a win this season, allowed New Mexico to score three goals in the first half of the match to take control of the match.

Trinity Corcoran got the nod to start at goalkeeper for the Lumberjacks, finishing with three saves. Natalie Manzo started the second half in the box, recording five saves of her own.

The Lumberjacks scored their first goal late in the first half, coming from an own goal as a Lobos defender headed the ball past her goalkeeper. Madison Montgomery found the back of the net minutes later for the second time this season, with the assist coming from Maddie Shafer.

Ultimately, the Lumberjacks, owners of an 0-6 record, struggled to control the ball, and six of their eight shots on goal did not connect.

"We were not clinical in front of the goal," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said, "and we didn't have a fight in us in the first half. We missed some open chances and New Mexico crunched every chance that they had, and that's where we have to be better. We have to be better in the attacking box that we have."