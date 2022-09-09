NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls late to Roadrunners

Northern Arizona conceded to CSU Bakersfield in the final minute, dropping a road match, 2-1, in California on Friday night.

The Lumberjacks outshot the Roadrunners 19-7 total through the match. Northern Arizona held possession for the majority of the first half, finding their lone goal about halfway through the half.

The Lumberjacks opened up scoring in the 24th minute after they took their second corner kick of the match. Freshman Avery Ott sent the corner straight to the goal, and as her shot was blocked by goalkeeper Hollee Hercik, Dai Williams took the ball off the bounce and scored her first career goal with Northern Arizona.

Heading into halftime, Northern Arizona put up four shots on goal. Goalkeeper Ashley Williams made one save through the first 45 minutes.

The Roadrunners tied the match in the 60th minute when Kalea Eichenberger took the ball from a throw-in, cruised up the left side of the field past Northern Arizona defenders and scored her shot from inside the box.

Both teams continued to apply pressure, and Northern Arizona saw a few opportunities on set pieces. Coming down to the wire, the Roadrunners were able to take the lead in the final minute of the match.

Karen Flores received a pass and sent a shot that was blocked by Williams. The ball bounced back out to Jette Zimmer, who was on the left side of the net. She took the shot on Northern Arizona's empty net, securing the win.

Northern Arizona's offensive efforts were led by Williams' three shots total, with one goal, followed by Josie Novak -- who took six shots with three on goal. Emilie Bennett subbed into the match, putting two shots up with one on goal.

Hercik played all 90 minutes for the Roadrunners, saving nine shots.

The Lumberjacks (0-3-2) will now make the trip back to Flagstaff to take on Air Force at home for a Sunday match that starts at 1 p.m. in Lumberjack Stadium.