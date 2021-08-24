NAU Roundup: Soccer falls in overtime at Utah Valley

Northern Arizona soccer fell to Utah Valley in a 2-1 overtime loss on Monday night at Clyde Field in Orem, Utah.
The Lumberjacks showed defensive strength, with Natalie Manzo recording seven saves --including two on penalties -- as the starting goalkeeper.
In the 15th minute, Lumberjacks senior Sam Larberg took possession of the ball from a Wolverine defender and sent it to senior teammate Madison Montgomery, whose pass was broken up by Utah Valley's Jenna Shepard. Shepard was challenged by freshman Emilie Bennett and sent the ball into her team's goal, putting the Lumberjacks up 1-0.
Manzo faced a number of high shots from the Wolverines and was able to get great reads to hold strong in the air for the saves.
"We ask everybody to give value to the game and contribute to the game, and as a freshman, I think she came in and got the start and kept her team in it. It's very impressive and I think everyone who stepped on the field wanted to contribute," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said.
Northern Arizona switched formations heading into the second half to be able to hold up its energy and absorb the pressure. The offense continued to control the ball, but the defense saw some more time fighting off Utah Valley's attacks.
In the 71st minute, Utah Valley turned on the offensive speed. Heather Stainbrook showcased her footwork and fought off three Lumberjacks defenders to score and tie the match at 1-1.
The Lumberjacks and Wolverines kept the action up for the next 20 minutes of the match, but didn't add any goals to the board, sending the game into overtime.
Trying to avoid heading into a second overtime, Northern Arizona received a yellow card while applying pressure with 16 seconds left in the first extra period. Nicole Olanda took a throw-in for Utah Valley and sent it perfectly to Shepard, who headed in the winning goal over Manzo's hands.
"This is a long season and our players want to fight to win every game, and I thought we did that today. We didn't get the win but our team showed so much character, and it just showed that we're going to keep taking the next step forward and keep getting better and better every week," Louw said. "Our players wanted to win. We put our bodies on the line, and Utah Valley is a great team, but I thought our team came out wanting the win, so it's difficult to take."
Northern Arizona (0-2) will travel to Tucson for a road game against Arizona Friday.
Golf
Less than a month away from his team's first tournament of the 2021-22 season, Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha announced his team’s schedule Tuesday. This season’s slate is highlighted by two hosted tournaments, with the addition of the first Clash at Boulder Creek in October.
In addition to Northern Arizona's annual Red Rocks Invitational to take place on March 19 and 20 in Sedona, the Lumberjacks will also host The Clash at Boulder Creek in Boulder City, Nevada. The three-day tournament will cap off the Lumberjacks' fall season from Oct. 24 to 26 and will be the first Northern Arizona-hosted fall tournament since 2010.
The Lumberjacks will tee off the season at Utah Valley’s Hobble Creek Fall Classic in Springville, Utah, on Sept. 13 and 14 in the first of four fall tournaments. Northern Arizona was unable to compete last fall as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Northern Arizona's trip to Springville will mark the third consecutive fall season that the Lumberjacks open play at the Hobble Creek Classic. Two years ago, they placed third in the 17-team field with senior Aleksandra Chekalina placing third individually.
After the Hobble Creek Classic, the Lumberjacks will play at the Golfweek Red Sky Classic in Vail, Colorado, on Sept. 27-29, with New Mexico State’s Aggie Invitational to follow on Oct. 4-6 in Las Cruces, New Mexico.
The Clash at Boulder Creek, set to be held at Boulder Creek Golf Club, will conclude Northern Arizona’s fall schedule.
The Lumberjacks will pick back up at The Valley Invitational, co-hosted by Cal State Bakersfield and Cal Poly, on Feb. 7-8 to begin the spring season. The opening trip to Bakersfield, California, will be Northern Arizona's lone competition outside of its home state in the new year.
Northern Arizona will play its remaining five tournaments, wrapping up with the Big Sky Championship, in the state beginning with the Grand Canyon Invitational in Phoenix on Feb. 28 and March 1.
Northern Arizona's 16th annual Red Rocks Invitational in mid-March will once again be hosted at Oakcreek Country Club, where the Lumberjacks will be eyeing their fifth-ever tournament title on their home course, following a fifth-place finish last season. After the team’s annual trip to Maricopa for the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on April 4 and 5, the Lumberjacks will wrap up the regular season in Goodyear at Montana State’s Bobcat Desert Classic on April 11 and 12.
The Bobcat Desert Classic will be exactly one week before the three-day conference tournament at Talking Stick Golf Club in Scottsdale from April 18-20. The Big Sky Championship makes its return to Arizona for the first time since 2015, when the Lumberjacks claimed their eighth conference title.
The championship’s return to the state of Arizona could come at the perfect time, as the Lumberjacks are coming off a second-place Big Sky finish in the spring. Led by sophomore Ekaterina Malakhova’s tie for second individual finish, Northern Arizona posted its best conference finish since winning it all six years ago.
Overall, Bedortha returns six golfers in All-Conference honorees Malakhova, Chekalina, Ashley Croft and Elle Kocourkova -- this season.