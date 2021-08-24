NAU Roundup: Soccer falls in overtime at Utah Valley

The Lumberjacks and Wolverines kept the action up for the next 20 minutes of the match, but didn't add any goals to the board, sending the game into overtime.

Trying to avoid heading into a second overtime, Northern Arizona received a yellow card while applying pressure with 16 seconds left in the first extra period. Nicole Olanda took a throw-in for Utah Valley and sent it perfectly to Shepard, who headed in the winning goal over Manzo's hands.

"This is a long season and our players want to fight to win every game, and I thought we did that today. We didn't get the win but our team showed so much character, and it just showed that we're going to keep taking the next step forward and keep getting better and better every week," Louw said. "Our players wanted to win. We put our bodies on the line, and Utah Valley is a great team, but I thought our team came out wanting the win, so it's difficult to take."

Northern Arizona (0-2) will travel to Tucson for a road game against Arizona Friday.

Golf

Less than a month away from his team's first tournament of the 2021-22 season, Lumberjacks head coach Brad Bedortha announced his team’s schedule Tuesday. This season’s slate is highlighted by two hosted tournaments, with the addition of the first Clash at Boulder Creek in October.