NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls at Idaho

The Lumberjacks (2-10) fell to Idaho, 3-1, in Moscow, Idaho, Friday night.
The Vandals saw two goals come from sophomore Jadyn Hanks and one from sophomore Margo Shoesler.
Hanks found her first chance in the 14th minute of the match from 10 yards out, taking a quick right-foot shot to find the back of the net for the Vandals to put them on the board first.
Five minutes later, the Lumberjacks saw one of their best chances from Sam Larberg, who moved past a defender to take a shot right off a pass and just high of the post.
In the 24th minute Hanks scored again, putting the Lumberjacks behind 2-0. Coming out of the half, Shoesler caught a pass from Maddy Lasher and finished, putting Idaho up 3-0.
In goal for Idaho was senior Avrie Fox who played all 90 minutes for the Vandals and made five saves. Natalie Manzo started in goal for NAU, playing all 90 minutes, making three total saves.
Madison Montgomery scored her fourth total goal of the season for the Lumberjacks, getting the Lumberjacks on the board off a pass from Rylee Mitchell late in the second half of the match.
The Lumberjacks will be back in action on Sunday to take on the Eastern Washington Eagles on the road.
Swimming and diving
The Lumberjacks took part in their last intrasquad meet Thursday, wrapping up preseason with a final score of 74-30 in favor of the Blue team -- half of the squad's roster.
Blue started off the meet with a bang, taking a close win in the 200-yard medley relay, beating the gold team by less than one second. Competing in this event for Blue were Sophie Velitchkov, Jane Shroufe, Ashley Lawrence, and Maddy Rey.
"This event is all about wins, and the Blue team came through and got the wins. Overall there was really good racing and a big improvement from a couple weeks ago and that's what we're looking for, to just keep getting better," coach Andy Johns said.
Helena Robla-Alvarez was impressive in the intrasquad meet, with two first places finishes for Blue in the 200-yard free (1:57.16) and the 500-yard free (5:15.50). On top of her first-place finishes, Robla finished second in the 100 free (55.66).
Leading the Gold team was sophomore Victoria Knapp, who topped both diving events of the day with a score of 296.10 in the 1-meter diving, and a score of 286.50 3-meter diving. Adding to Gold's wins was Jamie Dellwardt in the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 2:09.61. Delaney Phillips brought Gold its fourth event win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.62.
Maegan Jensen finished right behind Knapp in both the 1-meter and 3-meter dives for Blue.
"Victoria and Maegan were very close, and throughout the meet it could have gone either way. I expect those two to go at it all season, I'm very impressed with them. Aly Jones did great at 1-meter. I'm very pleased with all of them right now, this is the week that we get off all of our hard dives," coach Nikki Kelsey said.
Sophie Velitchkov added an individual win in the 100 backstroke with a time of 57.63, along with the team Blue relay wins in both the 200 yard medley and the 200 yard free. The relay wins for the Blue team brought the team to its 74-30 overall win in Thursday's meet.
"We usually taking the month of September to get ready and October we will get a little more specific. Now, we are in a good place where we can ramp it up a little bit," Johns added.
The Lumberjacks will be back in action in Flagstaff on Oct. 16 when they host Ottawa University and Arizona Christian.