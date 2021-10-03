NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer falls at Idaho

The Lumberjacks took part in their last intrasquad meet Thursday, wrapping up preseason with a final score of 74-30 in favor of the Blue team -- half of the squad's roster.

Blue started off the meet with a bang, taking a close win in the 200-yard medley relay, beating the gold team by less than one second. Competing in this event for Blue were Sophie Velitchkov, Jane Shroufe, Ashley Lawrence, and Maddy Rey.

"This event is all about wins, and the Blue team came through and got the wins. Overall there was really good racing and a big improvement from a couple weeks ago and that's what we're looking for, to just keep getting better," coach Andy Johns said.

Helena Robla-Alvarez was impressive in the intrasquad meet, with two first places finishes for Blue in the 200-yard free (1:57.16) and the 500-yard free (5:15.50). On top of her first-place finishes, Robla finished second in the 100 free (55.66).

Leading the Gold team was sophomore Victoria Knapp, who topped both diving events of the day with a score of 296.10 in the 1-meter diving, and a score of 286.50 3-meter diving. Adding to Gold's wins was Jamie Dellwardt in the 200 IM, finishing with a time of 2:09.61. Delaney Phillips brought Gold its fourth event win in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:07.62.