NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer earns first Big Sky victory over Idaho State

The Northern Arizona women's soccer team recorded its first Big Sky Conference victory Sunday, with a 1-0 shutout win against the Idaho State Bengals in Pocatello, Idaho.

Freshman Katie Willoughby earned the start, creating her first opportunity early on. Willoughby started the offensive action early in the match, receiving a pass from Dai Williams and getting the first shot on goal of the match.

Julie Lind scored her first career goal as a Lumberjack, coming off a smart pass up the left side from Maddie Shafer. Shafer drove up the field, finding Lind, who saw her opportunity and scored from the top right corner of the net. Shafer's assist ties her with Williams for most points on the team at 10. Shafer moved into second in the conference in assists with four.

NAU held on to the 1-0 lead up into halftime, while holding Idaho State without a shot on goal. The Lumberjacks put up six shots on goal in the first 45 minutes.

In Trinity Corcoran's start at goalkeeper, her first save did not come until the 54th minute. Corcoran faced a quick shot from outside the left side of the box from Emerson Grafton, recording her first save in the shutout victory.

As Idaho State made its final push for the equalizer, Virginia Wallace sent a quick shot from the left side, forcing Corcoran to step out to make her third save of the match.

The Lumberjacks (2-6-4, 1-1-0 Big Sky) will play a pair of home matches against Eastern Washington and Idaho on Thursday and Sunday, respectively.