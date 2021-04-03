NAU Roundup: Soccer draws with Northern Colorado after two OT periods

Following a pair of overtime periods, the Northern Arizona soccer team ended Saturday afternoon with a 2-2 draw against Northern Colorado on the road.
Both teams had explosive energy in the second half of the match after a quiet first. The two went 0-0 during the initial 45 minutes.
NAU’s defense kept UNC limited to just one shot before heading into halftime. As the Lumberjacks pushed away the Bears attackers for 42 straight minutes, with only three minutes left Taryn Benham made her first save of the match.
Lumberjacks leading scorer Madison Montgomery scored twice. With eight goals to her name, Montgomery breaks her previous season high of seven and also leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring. She has scored at least four more goals than three different players in the Big Sky.
The first goal for the Bears was scored by Kalen Niedling in the 82nd minute. The second was tallied by Lexi Pulley 10 seconds before the end of the period.
The Lumberjacks and the Bears will go head to head again Monday at 11 a.m.
NAU (6-1-1, 5-0-1 Big Sky) and UNC (2-1-1, 2-0-1 Big Sky) still hold unbeaten league records.
Golf
After two weeks off from competition, the Lumberjacks begin the sprint toward the conference championship tournament with the Wyoming Cowgirl Classic on Monday and Tuesday in Maricopa. Hosted by Wyoming, the 20-team field will tee off both days at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club with a 7:30 a.m. shotgun start.
The Wyoming Cowgirl Classic will be the first of three consecutive weeks of tournaments for NAU culminating with the Big Sky tourney from April 19 to 21.
NAU will be making its return to competition at Ak-Chin Southern Dunes Golf Club (par 72, 6,131 yards) off a fifth-place finish at its Red Rocks Invitational two weeks ago. Junior Aleksandra Chekalina, who will be playing in the No. 1 spot in the lineup in Maricopa, earned golfer of the week accolades in the conference following a team-leading fourth-place individual finish.
The Lumberjacks will see Idaho and Southern Utah for the third time this season, while it will be the second time they share the course with Eastern Washington, Montana State and Northern Colorado. Portland State -- the seventh Big Sky team in the field -- has not competed in the same tournament as NAU this spring up to this point.
Following her 2-over-par 218 (74-75-69) at the Red Rocks Invitational, Chekalina lowered her team-leading season average to 75.17. Second on the team is junior Ashley Croft, who will be playing the No. 2 spot in the lineup, at 75.58. Freshman Ekaterina Malakhova is third on the team with a scoring average of 75.83 and is coming off a career-best 10th-place individual finish two weeks ago in Sedona.
Playing in the fourth and fifth spots in the lineup will be junior Elle Kocourkova and sophomore Lorel Hayward. Graduate student Klara Kucharova will compete as an individual.