NAU Roundup: Soccer draws with Northern Colorado after two OT periods

Following a pair of overtime periods, the Northern Arizona soccer team ended Saturday afternoon with a 2-2 draw against Northern Colorado on the road.

Both teams had explosive energy in the second half of the match after a quiet first. The two went 0-0 during the initial 45 minutes.

NAU’s defense kept UNC limited to just one shot before heading into halftime. As the Lumberjacks pushed away the Bears attackers for 42 straight minutes, with only three minutes left Taryn Benham made her first save of the match.

Lumberjacks leading scorer Madison Montgomery scored twice. With eight goals to her name, Montgomery breaks her previous season high of seven and also leads the Big Sky Conference in scoring. She has scored at least four more goals than three different players in the Big Sky.

The first goal for the Bears was scored by Kalen Niedling in the 82nd minute. The second was tallied by Lexi Pulley 10 seconds before the end of the period.

The Lumberjacks and the Bears will go head to head again Monday at 11 a.m.

NAU (6-1-1, 5-0-1 Big Sky) and UNC (2-1-1, 2-0-1 Big Sky) still hold unbeaten league records.

Golf