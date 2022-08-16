NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer draws with Hawaii Sunday

The Northern Arizona women's soccer team tied Hawaii in an exhibition Sunday in Flagstaff, 1-1.

The match started off slow for each side, as both teams adjusted to the rain and rough field conditions. Hawaii's leading returner, Kelci Sumida, found an opening in the 37th minute of the match in Lumberjack Stadium, with the assist coming from Eliza Ammendolia.

"We're building confidence," Lumberjacks coach Kylie Louw said, "and it is an opportunity early in the season through exhibition for our players to understand what they are capable of, build confidence, prove that what we're working on in training is going to come through in the game, and I thought they did that today."

The Lumberjacks answered Sumida's goal quickly when Emilie Bennett drew a foul and Taylor Gomez sent a quick shot on the ground to the left corner of the goal for the equalizer.

"Taylor came in and she said she wanted it. "She told me after the game that she felt it," Louw said. "You need players that know their ability and that have confidence. She stepped up tonight and it paid off."

Trinity Corcoran started in goal for the Lumberjacks, while Lauren Marquez started in goal for Hawaii. The teams were tied at the half, and each coach decided to swap goalkeepers out of the break. Ashley Williams came in for the Lumberjacks and Sophie Augustin came in for Hawaii.

Williams played high out of the box, challenging multiple Hawaii forwards on the run and diving for the saves. Through two exhibition matches, all three goalkeepers have played for the Lumberjacks, showing the team's depth at the position.

"All of our goalkeepers are doing awesome," Louw said. "They are competing against each other and they just make each other better. The game landed into Ashley's strength in the second half and that's what she's good off, being quick off the line."

Augustin was forced to make five saves for Hawaii, as the hosts created multiple chances and had a few solid opportunities in the box in their final exhibition match.

Northern Arizona is slated to host Utah State 7 p.m. Thursday to open the regular season.