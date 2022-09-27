NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer draws 1-1 at San Diego

The Northern Arizona women's soccer team scored in the 82nd minute, and the Lumberjacks drew, 1-1, at San Diego behind Dai Williams' fourth goal of the season Sunday.

The match started off slower for both sides of the ball, as NAU put up one shot on goal in the first 25 minutes while holding USD to zero.

In the ninth minute, Logan Maszton put up a quick shot to the bottom of the net, forcing San Diego goalkeeper Sophine Kevorkian to make the Toreros' first save of the match.

The second half started out the same way for each team, as both defenses applied impressive pressure. NAU's back line played a vital role in keeping San Diego out of NAU's territory early on, leading to the low shots on goal.

In the 68th minute, San Diego capitalized on their best chance of the match. Ashley Wright sent a long pass from the left side of the field into the box, and Maronne Suzuki tapped the ball to Leila Kahoano, who scored off her right foot boot to the top right of the net.

Williams had the equalizer with just seven minutes to spare, as she picked up a pass in front of the net, moving past USD's goalkeeper for the Lumberjack goal.

NAU closed out the weekend with their last two non-conference matches, both ending in draws. The Lumberjacks will open up Big Sky Conference play this week on the road as they take on Weber State and Idaho State before returning to Flagstaff.

Women's tennis

Capping off their three-day run at the Tulsa Invite in Oklahoma, the Northern Arizona women's tennis team recorded three victories on Sunday against Louisiana Tech in singles, as well as Arkansas and Wichita State in doubles.

Sofia Markova and Daryna Shoshyna earned a 6-3 victory against Natsumi Kurahashi and Clara Whitaker of Wichita State, their second doubles win together in as many days. Laura Duhl and Ava Neyestani fell 6-1 to Arkansas' Lenka Stara and Grace O'Donnell, and Ana Karen Guadiana Campos and Patrycja Niewiadomska fell 6-1 to the Razorbacks' Indianna Spink and Morgan Cross.

In singles play, Guadiana Campos and Shoshyna earned singles wins over their opponents from Louisiana Tech. Beating Ilana Tetruashvili 6-0, 7-5, Campos finished the weekend with a perfect 3-0 record in singles play. Shoshyna earned her second win of the weekend in as many tries, beating Ana Rodrigues 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 of Louisiana Tech.

Niewiadomska battled with the Bulldogs' Alexia Romero, ultimately falling 6-3, 7-6 (7-4), while Markova ended her weekend 2-1 in singles with a 6-1, 6-1 loss to Leonie Schuknecht. Elinor Beazley fell to Olga Bienzobas 6-2, 6-4, Neyestani lost 6-1, 6-1 to Najah Dawson and Duhl fell 6-1, 6-2 to Tiffani Nash.

Northern Arizona returns to the courts on Wednesday, Oct. 12 for ITA Mountain Regionals in Las Vegas. The tournament runs for five days until Oct. 16.