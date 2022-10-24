NAU ROUNDUP: Soccer claims conference regular-season crown

With a convincing 3-0 win in Lumberjack Stadium on Sunday over Portland State, the Northern Arizona soccer team became the Big Sky Conference regular-season champions.

"It's amazing. This team worked hard, they believed in themselves and they came together after some adversity," associate coach Alan Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks claimed the conference regular-season crown for the first time since 2010. In the process, they tied the program record for most conference wins in a season at a 7-1 Big Sky mark.

The victory pushed the Lumberjacks to 8-5-4 overall as they ended the regular season on a seven-match win streak.

The Lumberjacks pulled ahead in the first half against the Vikings off a goal from Grace Quinn -- her first of the season -- 17 minutes into the match. Logan Maszton sent a long boot into the box from the right side of the field, connecting with Dai Williams. Williams was surrounded by three Vikings defenders, and the ball slipped out left, where Quinn stepped in and scored into the bottom right corner.

The Vikings challenged the Lumberjacks in shots through the first half, outshooting the host 10-8, but both teams entered halftime with four on goal.

The Lumberjacks found their second goal of the match just five minutes into the second half from a long drive by Kayla Shebar, who took the ball up the right side of the field, not stopping until she scored. She showed off her footwork right outside the box, sending her goal right to the bottom corner of the net to put her team up 2-0.

Williams provided the Lumberjacks a comfortable lead in the 74th minute when she picked up a long boot from Jaylin Borden -- who connected with her teammate all the way from Northern Arizona's box. Williams picked up the pass and quickly turned at midfield, driving all the way into Vikings territory, winning the one on one battle with Vikings goalkeeper.

Trinity Corcoran picked up her ninth shutout of the season, making five saves during the blanking, moving up to No. 4 on Northern Arizona's all-time records list for shutouts in a season.

The Lumberjacks will play next in Greeley, Colorado, in the Big Sky tournament on Friday, Nov. 4 in the semifinal round. Northern Arizona will take on the winner of the No. 5 Weber State and No. 4 Sacramento State quarterfinal contest.

Football

Earning Northern Arizona's second Big Sky player of the week honor this season, Eemil Herranen was honored for his Saturday performance against Idaho State.

Punting four times against the Bengals in Pocatello, Herranen averaged 46 yards per boot while dropping three of the four inside of Idaho State's 20-yard line. The Bengals managed just 10 return yards on the four punts, all coming on Herranen's 55-yard launch in the fourth quarter with the game decided.

In a game during which field position became crucial early on, Herranen's kicks set the Lumberjacks up for success on multiple occasions, with Northern Arizona's defense taking advantage of the long fields the hosts faced.

His first punt of the day went for just 25 yards -- with the Lumberjacks kicking from the Bengals' 37, but forced a fair catch at the Idaho State 12-yard line. The second kick of the day went for 47 yards and pinned Idaho State at its own 2-yard line with just 2:36 left on the clock. Seven plays later, Northern Arizona intercepted a pass and returned it back to the Idaho State 23-yard line thanks to the field position on Herranen's kick.

The freshman's third punt went for 57 yards and put the Bengals at their own 7 to open the drive. The kick beat out Idaho State's pair of punts on the previous and proceeding drives, as the Bengals two kicks went for a combined 48 yards. Coming out ahead on the exchange of field position, Northern Arizona went on to score on its next drive that began at its own 31.

Herranen's season average of 42.2 yards per punt now ranks 26th in the FCS and third in the Big Sky Conference.

The recognition follows RJ Martinez's award for his game against Cal Poly on Oct. 8 and is the first for a specialist since former Lumberjacks punter DJ Arnson earned the honor September 2021 for his performance in Northern Arizona's upset of Arizona. The first ever Division I punter from Finland, Herranen joined the Lumberjacks during the offseason after transferring from McNeese State.

Northern Arizona is off this week for its bye.