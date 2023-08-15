The Northern Arizona soccer team will begin its regular season this week with road matches at UTEP and New Mexico.

The Lumberjacks will take on the UTEP Miners on Thursday at 5 p.m. and the New Mexcio Lobos on Sunday at 12:30 p.m.

The Lumberjacks are heading into the regular season after a 1-0 exhibition victory over Embry-Riddle Saturday at home. With 17 newcomers, Lumberjacks coach Alan Berrios tinkered with lineups, and the team worked out some nerves.

Transfer Haylee Phoenix found her first goal for the Lumberjacks off a quick pass inside the box from Allison Veloz. Trinity Corcoran got the nod for the start at goalkeeper, playing 45 minutes and recording four saves. Natalie Manzo came in for the second half at goal.

UTEP will enter Thursday night's game coming off an exhibition draw against New Mexico. Miners goalkeeper Tionna Taylor denied a penalty kick three minutes into the match; however, the rebound was knocked in to put New Mexico up 1-0 quickly. In the 65th minute, UTEP tied the score on a free kick.

New Mexico will begin its regular season on Thursday with a match against Texas Tech, after starting preseason matches with an exhibition against UTEP and CSU Pueblo.