The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (5-2-2) earned their third straight victory Sunday against the Loyola Marymount Lions with a high-scoring first half, winning 3-1.

"It was another great win, I thought; they are a very great team, we watched a ton of film on them, and they had a tough game against GCU," Lumberjacks coach Alan Berrios said. "The way we responded after going down 1-0 is exactly what we keep asking of the team."

With all four goals of the match scored in the first half, LMU's came in the first four minutes when the Lions were able to execute quickly and Kylie Dobbs found her third goal of the season through traffic in Northern Arizona's box. The Lions goal came with only 10 active players on the field as the referee sent off a Lions player for a uniform issue.

The Lumberjacks settled in and quickly responded to tie the match three minutes later. Logan Maszton sent a flip throw-in near LMU's box from the right side of the field but it was ultimately cleared out from a Lion defender. Allie Larsen intercepted the ball, finding a route down the right side, and connected with Allison Veloz just in front of Lions goalkeeper Elli Sommers. Veloz's goal marked her second consecutive match with a score and her third overall of the season.

In the 35th minute, the host was awarded a penalty kick after a LMU defender was called for a handball inside the box. Maddie Shafer stepped up to take the kick, finding the back of the net to put the Lumberjacks in the lead at 2-1. It was her first goal of the season.

It was just two minutes later that the Lumberjacks extended their lead to two goals. Maszton took her famous flip throw-in, once again from the right side, as Josie Novak got the header goal on the other end of it for her second goal of the season.

Trinity Corcoran got the start for the Lumberjacks, playing the first half while recording one save.

Northern Arizona was able to display its roster depth in the second half, as 10 subs checked in throughout the second 45 minutes of the match and quickly created plays and opportunities for the Lumberjacks. Natalie Manzo played the second half in goal for the Lumberjacks, impressing the Flagstaff crowd with four saves to back up the team's lead.

Manzo faced back-to-back shots in the 69th minute of the match, picking up two almost identical saves. Kailey Park took a free kick from outside the box, putting her shot on in the middle of the goal as Manzo picked up the bounce. Moments later, Jennessa Groves saw her opportunity and went head-to-head with Manzo as the junior picked up the diving save.

The Lumberjacks will now head into Big Sky Conference play, beginning with an away match against the Sacramento State Hornets on Friday and the Portland State Vikings on Sunday.

Volleyball

After dropping the first of two consecutive matches against New Mexico in Flagstaff on Wednesday, the Northern Arizona volleyball team was unable to get revenge. The Lobos won in straight sets Friday night, 25-12, 25-20, 25-17, at home in Albuquerque.

"I really liked our energy and focus on playing our style of volleyball tonight," Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy said. "I give all the credit to the leadership on our team for that. Regardless of the result, they were determined to play a match where we were in control of our side. I thought the match came down to us making some aggressive errors. But again, I give our team credit for competing and trying to make things happen."

Friday's match wrapped up the 11-match nonconference schedule for the Lumberjacks (3-8, 0-0 Big Sky), who picked up wins over Tarleton State, Arkansas-Pine Bluff and Boise State. Combined, the record of the eight teams that have defeated Northern Arizona so far this season is 39-28.

Sophia Wadsworth was Northern Arizona's bright spot on offense, hitting .385 while collecting seven kills on 13 attempts. It is the redshirt sophomore's fifth time hitting above the .350 mark this season, and her .251 percentage on the season leads the team with at least 100 total attempts.

On the other side of the floor, senior Millie O'Ketter put up 10 digs Friday, marking the third straight match she has picked up at least 10 and the eighth time in 11 matches overall this season.

It will be six days until Northern Arizona takes the court next to begin 16 consecutive matches against Big Sky competition, starting with a trip to Sacramento, California, to face off with the Sacramento State Hornets on Thursday night at 7 p.m.

"Our team is learning fast and getting better every week," Murphy said. "I'm excited to carry that momentum into conference next week. There are some big challenges ahead for us, but as long as we keep working and improving, I'm confident that there are some great things ahead for us."