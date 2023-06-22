The Northern Arizona women's soccer team -- defending regular-season and tournament champion in the Big Sky Conference -- announced its 2023-24 schedule this week.

Northern Arizona will host 11 home matches at Lumberjack Stadium, including home scrimmages against Arizona Western on Aug. 10 and Embry-Riddle on Aug. 12.

This year will mark the first season for Alan Berrios as the head coach of the program after serving as interim head coach in 2022. Alongside Berrios are assistant coaches Chris Campbell (fourth season), and Ray Leone (first season).

"Going into the 2023 season, we felt like we had to put together a schedule that was properly balanced, challenging and exciting at the same time. The only way to prepare for a brutal conference schedule is to get tested early during our out-of-conference schedule," Berrios said.

The Lumberjacks will begin the regular season on the road on Aug. 17 at the University of Texas El Paso (UTEP) at 4 p.m. Then they will open the home portion of the regular season with a match against the New Mexico Lobos on Aug. 20.

"Starting off with an early road trip to UTEP and UNM on Aug. 17 and Aug 20 provides just that. Two quality opponents that will give us the opportunity to see where we are at early on," Berrios said.

He added: "Then we come home to a three-game homestand where we play three very good teams in Cal St. Bakersfield, Arizona and Oregon. We hope that this three-game homestand gives us a clear vision of what we need to do going forward. Hosting opponents like Arizona and Oregon here at Lumberjack Stadium gives us an opportunity to play in front of what we hope to be a jampacked stadium. It is always fun to play our in-state rivals."

The Lumberjacks play their first Big Sky match of the upcoming season at Sacramento State on Sept. 22 against the Hornets, who were the opponent on the other side of Northern Arizona's win to clinch the regular-season title last season.

"We are confident by the time we get to Big Sky play our team will be battle-tested and ready to face the task at hand. We are looking forward to a great season, one that will end with the Big Sky tournament right here in Flagstaff," Berrios said.

Northern Arizona have a four-game stretch of home matches in the middle of the conference schedule before two road matches to end the regular season. The regular-season finale will be at Idaho on Oct. 22.

Northern Arizona is the host for the 2023 conference tournament, which is set to take place in November -- with dates yet to be announced by the conference.