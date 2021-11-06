NAU ROUNDUP: Smith wins coach of the year again

The Lumberjacks will compete on Nov. 12 at the NCAA Mountain Regional Meet in Provo, Utah.

Volleyball

After Southern Utah avoided the sweep on Thursday, Northern Arizona put away the Thunderbirds emphatically in the most decisive set of the night. The end result was a 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 victory for the Lumberjacks to open their final home stand of the season in the Rolle Activity Center.

"You can look at it two ways. We didn't play great volleyball for the first three sets, but you can also look at it as we were able to make a change and play much better volleyball in the fourth set," said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. "We did the things we were capable of. As a coach, you look back and say you wish we played the whole match like that, but it's important for us to learn to play that way after dropping a set and turn it back on."

The Lumberjacks remain unbeaten versus the Thunderbirds at home, moving to 18-0 all-time in Rolle Activity Center. NAU received a season-high 19 kills from junior Taylor Jacobsen, to go with three players in double-figure kills. Jacobsen, who hit .300 on the night, was at her best in the final game, recording six kills on nine swings without an error.