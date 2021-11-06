NAU ROUNDUP: Smith wins coach of the year again

Michael Smith, Northern Arizona's director of track and field and cross country, has been named the 2021 Men's and Women's Big Sky Coach of the Year after leading both teams to conference cross country championships.
"This recognition is shared with the talented coaches and support staff who train, mentor and care for our NAU cross country student-athletes day in and day out," Smith said. "I believe our coaches and support staff are the best in the country."
Prior to this year's conference championship sweep, Smith collected two accolades in 2019, and has now garnered eight total career awards, evenly split between the men and women's teams.
The women's team earned its third straight conference title this year with a score of 37 points, as four women had career-best days, three women finished in the top seven and All-American junior Taryn O'Neill became the defending back-to-back individual champion.
Meanwhile, four men placed in the top eight, allowing the squad to regain the Big Sky title with a low score of 30 points. All-American sophomore Drew Bosley also claimed his second career individual title and freshman Tristian Merchant was named freshman of the year.
Now Smith is focused on preparing the No. 1-ranked men and No. 18 women for the upcoming regional and potential national championship meets.
The Lumberjacks will compete on Nov. 12 at the NCAA Mountain Regional Meet in Provo, Utah.
Volleyball
After Southern Utah avoided the sweep on Thursday, Northern Arizona put away the Thunderbirds emphatically in the most decisive set of the night. The end result was a 25-19, 25-21, 23-25, 25-15 victory for the Lumberjacks to open their final home stand of the season in the Rolle Activity Center.
"You can look at it two ways. We didn't play great volleyball for the first three sets, but you can also look at it as we were able to make a change and play much better volleyball in the fourth set," said Lumberjacks coach Ken Murphy. "We did the things we were capable of. As a coach, you look back and say you wish we played the whole match like that, but it's important for us to learn to play that way after dropping a set and turn it back on."
The Lumberjacks remain unbeaten versus the Thunderbirds at home, moving to 18-0 all-time in Rolle Activity Center. NAU received a season-high 19 kills from junior Taylor Jacobsen, to go with three players in double-figure kills. Jacobsen, who hit .300 on the night, was at her best in the final game, recording six kills on nine swings without an error.
NAU (10-12, 8-5 Big Sky) hit .231 and enjoyed productive offensive balance with senior Aubrea Bandfield distributing the ball to all five hitters, who each recorded at least seven kills. Bandfield set a new career high with 45 assists and in particular fed the ball to the Lumberjack middles, who responded with huge nights.
"Jordan (Elder) and Neche (Newton) had really strong matches tonight," Murphy said. "I thought Jordan hit some high balls over the top and Neche was fast in the gaps. That was a good dimension for us. We've been working on that all season and it was good to see that happen on a night like this."
Sophomore Millie O'Ketter also recorded 12 digs as part of an overall defensive effort that kept the Thunderbirds grounded with a .102 hitting percentage.
The win sets up a massive Senior Night battle with Sacramento State Saturday in Rolle. After NAU honors Davis, Bandfield and Mara Abernethy prior to the match, the Lumberjacks will host the Hornets, riding a six-match win streak, with each team holding identical 8-5 conference records.
Swimming and diving
The Lumberjacks will host the University of New Mexico Lobos at for a meet on Saturday morning.
The last time the two teams met up was also in Flagstaff, on Nov. 1 of 2019, a meet NAU won 169-131. The Lumberjacks and the Lobos will compete in both swimming and diving this meet.
Three weeks after the team's first competition of the season, where NAU hosted Arizona Christian and Ottawa University, the Lumberjacks are eager to get back into the pool for some more action. Saturday's meet will be the first NCAA matchup of the season for the Lumberjacks.
NAU's divers will be competing in their first competition of the season, as ACU and Ottawa both do not have divers on their teams. Sophomore Victoria Knapp, who impressed many with her freshman performance, returns for another season while focused on another WAC title. Knapp brought home gold in the WAC championships in the 3-meter and 1m dives.
New Mexico has competed in three meets this season, along with an intrasquad meet. They began their season with a relay meet against Adams State, winning 16-8. The Lobos found their second victory on the season at CSU Pueblo, 199-92. Most recently, last week UNM suffered their first loss to New Mexico State after a two-day meet with a final score of 157-196.
The meet is set to start at 10:30 a.m. and will be open to the public to attend.