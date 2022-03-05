NAU ROUNDUP: Smith, freshmen collect hardware for track and field

Mike Smith, Northern Arizona's director of track and field and cross country, swept the men and women's coach of the year awards and Alyssa Colbert and Mitchell Effing followed suit for the women and men's freshman of the year honors.

Mike Smith (men's and women's coach of the year in the Big Sky Conference)

This marks Smith's fifth consecutive men's indoor coach of the year honor and third on the women's side after leading both squads to Big Sky Conference titles.

Between the two programs, the Lumberjacks captured 15 event victories and 27 total podium performances at the Big Sky indoor championship meet, with eight of them coming from the men's side and seven from the women's team.

Notables

After a dominant showing, double-event-champions Colbert and David Dunlap earned the women and men's co-most valuable athlete awards for their gold medal performances in the 60-meter dash and 200m; Nico Young was named the men's outstanding performer following his 3000m time of 7:59.01 to set a championship meet record and rank third on the NCAA Indoor Qualifying list.

Alyssa Colbert (women's freshman of the year)

In the women's 60m preliminary race at the championship meet, Colbert set a new school record, Big Sky championship meet record and a facility record of 7.32.

She also championed the women's 200m with a time of 24.44 to score a total of 20 points for the Lumberjacks.

Mitchell Effing (men's freshman of the year)

Effing led the men's jump squad in Bozeman, Montana, with a gold medal performance of 7.41 meters in the long jump and a fourth-place finish with 15.31 meters in the triple jump to contribute 15 points to the final Lumberjacks tally.

The cancellation of 2021 indoor championships allowed Effing to be eligible for this award

Men's tennis

A little over a month into the season, the Lumberjacks will begin Big Sky Conference play, hosting the Eastern Washington Eagles at 10 a.m. for a Sunday match.

The Lumberjacks are looking to extend their win streak to four matches -- while the team remains undefeated on home court and owns an overall record of 10-4. The team earned its second consecutive ITA National Ranking, moving up on the list to No. 65 this week.

Notably in doubles play, Dominik Buzonics and partner Alex Groves hold a record of 9-5, while undefeated at 4-0 on court one, and 5-5 on court two. Daniel Dillon and Maciej Ziomber have earned themselves a 6-3 record in doubles, with one win on court two and a 5-3 record on court three. Facundo Tumosa and Eban Straker-Meads hold a 6-4 doubles record on court one.

Highlighting singles play for the Lumberjacks, Groves and Ziomber each have earned 10 victories.

The Eagles will enter the match with a 2-7 overall record, while going 0-3 in conference play this season. As the two teams have met a total of 18 times, the Lumberjacks hold the advantage with a series record of 13-5. The last time the two teams met was in 2019, when Northern Arizona earned a 6-1 victory in Flagstaff.

Eastern Washington is coming off two conference losses, coming to Weber State for a 1-6 loss, and Idaho State where they fell 0-7. The team's lone point in the loss to Weber State came from sophomore Erik Sarlvik.

Swim and dive

Alyssa Jones, Emily Luberto, Maegan Jensen, Reaney Preston, Victoria Knapp, and Makenna Sammons will all be representing diving this week, as Northern Arizona plays host the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.

The events start Monday. Monday's events will consist of women's 1-meter diving and men's 3m diving, with both prelims beginning at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, the pool will host women's 3m diving and men's platforms -- both prelims are set to start at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, zones will wrap up with women's platforms and men's 1m, with prelims at 11:30 a.m.

As a Freshman, Sammons will compete in the 1m and platform dives, as the first time in her collegiate career at the zone championships.

Knapp returns to the boards after her gold medal performance at the WAC Championships on the 1m boards. She will be competing in her second ever zone championships.

Jones will compete for the last time as a Lumberjack, and make her second-ever zone appearance,as she competes on the 1m boards.

Jensen competed in last season's NCAA Zone E Diving Championships, placing 22nd in the 3m prelims. Jensen will compete in the 1m, 3m and platform dives this week, representing the Lumberjacks through all three events.

Luberto will compete on the 3m boards as well as platforms, marking her first time at the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships. Preston will also be competing at the championships for her time in her collegiate career, taking part in the women's platform dives on Wednesday.

USC, Cal State Fresno, New Mexico State, GCU, Denver, Arizona, Stanford, University of Hawaii, UCLA, University of Wyoming, San Diego State, University of Utah, BYU, Pepperdine, University of Idaho, Air Force Academy, Cal Poly, University of Nevada, UNLV, University of San Diego, and Arizona State will all be sending divers to Flagstaff to compete in the 2022 NCAA Zone E Diving Championships.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0