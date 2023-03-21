Northern Arizona golfer Ellena Slater stood atop the pack at the Lumberjacks' home meet Sunday, being crowned the individual champion at the Red Rocks Invitational at the Oakcreek Country Club (par-72, 6,200) in Sedona. Slater, a freshman, shot 70 (-2) in the third round to bring her 54-hole score to 212 (-4) to win the tournament by two strokes.

Slater shot 69 in the first round and 73 in the second during the first day of competition. She earned five birdies Sunday in the final round, including one on 18 that confirmed her win. She is the fourth Northern Arizona golfer to win the Lumberjacks' home tournament, after Elle Kocourkova won last season.

As a team, NAU finished tied for seventh with California Baptist after shooting an 895 (+31) through 54 holes.

Navy took home the team title, scoring 880 (+16).

Aleksandra Chekalina was the second-best NAU scorer, finishing 33rd after shooting 226 (+4).

Lorel Hayward finished tied for 66th with a score of 233 (+3). Ashley Croft finished tied for 78th, also saving her best round for last with a round of 74 (+2) Sunday. In all, she shot 235 (+2) through 54 holes.

The Lumberjacks will return to action beginning April 3 at the Cowgirl Classic in Maricopa.

Track and field

The NAU track and field teams garnered two Big Sky Athlete of the Week honors after a successful weekend in Phoenix.

Drew Bosley was named the Big Sky Men's Track Athlete of the Week following his event-winning performance at the GCU Invitational. His time of 13:37.77 in the 5K is the best time in the NCAA this season.

John Murphy was named the Big Sky Men's Field Athlete of the Week as his mark of 64.75 in the hammer throw earned him the event win. Murphy's throw puts him at the top of the Big Sky and 12th in the nation.

The Lumberjacks will compete in the Willie Williams Classic in Tucson beginning Friday.