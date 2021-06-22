NAU Roundup: Shumate hired as assistant AD for Sports Performance

Tyler Shumate, arriving from the University of Virginia, has been hired as Northern Arizona's Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance, and will serve as the head strength coach and oversee the Lumberjacks' strength and conditioning staff.
"We are thrilled to add Tyler Shumate to our team as our new Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Howdeshell. "Tyler separated himself from a deep and diverse candidate field by demonstrating a bold vision for NAU Sports Performance, and his passion for developing and growing team members. I want to thank assistant strength and conditioning coach Tylor Henry for his interim leadership during the transition, and we are excited to have Tyler leading our Sports Performance efforts into the next chapter in the Student-Athlete High Performance Center."
Shumate comes to Flagstaff following more than three years as the assistant football development and performance coach at Virginia, where he assisted in the development and implementation of daily training for the Cavaliers football program. While at Virginia, he was also the director of data science.
"It's a huge opportunity to be here," Shumate said. "I spoke with Coach (Chris) Ball and Matt Howdeshell, and I quickly grew to understand that they're good people. I came on an interview and I met another 30 to 40 people and everyone was the same, just great people, and that really excited me. They took me across the street and I saw the new building and I knew there was no excuse not to win now. I've already started working with the guys here, and they've bought in. It's really impressive."
Shumate will help usher in a vital component of Northern Arizona's new performance center, which will include the Jennifer Marie Wilson Strength and Conditioning Center -- an 11,500-square-foot space complete with warm-up turf, plyometric space and 21 Sorinex weight rack stations.
Prior to Virginia, Shumate was a sports performance graduate assistant at Arizona State from May 2017 to January 2018, working with the football, men's tennis, women's gymnastics, volleyball, track, hockey, water polo and swimming and diving programs. It was his second stint in Tempe following a summer sport performance internship in 2016. In between his stints at ASU, Shumate was a sport performance coach with F.A.S.T NWO.
As an undergraduate, Shumate was a thrower on the University of Mount Union track and field team and a two-time podium performer as a senior. He placed third in the weight throw at the 2016 Ohio Athletic Conference (OAC) Indoor Championships and second in the hammer throw at the 2016 OAC Outdoor Championships. He qualified for the NCAA Division III Outdoor Championships in the hammer throw and placed 20th.
While at Mount Union, Shumate also served as a student strength and conditioning coach, developing and implementing training protocols for his throws peers.
Shumate graduated with a bachelor's degree in exercise science and a minor in coaching from Mount Union in May 2016 before earning his master's degree in higher education, intercollegiate athletic administration from Virginia in December 2020.