NAU Roundup: Shumate hired as assistant AD for Sports Performance

Tyler Shumate, arriving from the University of Virginia, has been hired as Northern Arizona's Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance, and will serve as the head strength coach and oversee the Lumberjacks' strength and conditioning staff.

"We are thrilled to add Tyler Shumate to our team as our new Assistant Athletic Director for Sports Performance," said Senior Associate Athletic Director Matt Howdeshell. "Tyler separated himself from a deep and diverse candidate field by demonstrating a bold vision for NAU Sports Performance, and his passion for developing and growing team members. I want to thank assistant strength and conditioning coach Tylor Henry for his interim leadership during the transition, and we are excited to have Tyler leading our Sports Performance efforts into the next chapter in the Student-Athlete High Performance Center."

Shumate comes to Flagstaff following more than three years as the assistant football development and performance coach at Virginia, where he assisted in the development and implementation of daily training for the Cavaliers football program. While at Virginia, he was also the director of data science.