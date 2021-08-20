NAU Roundup: Seven Lumberjacks earn All-Big Sky honors

Led by preseason All-American honorees kicker Luis Aguilar and punter DJ Arnson, seven Northern Arizona Lumberjacks earned recognition on the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-Big Sky Teams. In addition to landing all-conference honors, Aguilar and Arnson earned places on the 2021 Phil Steele Preseason All-American Second Team.

The All-Big Sky honors included all three of the Lumberjacks' starting specialists, with Aguilar named to the first team, Arnson to the second team and long snapper Justin Hathoot to the third team.

While Aguilar and Arnson's accolades have been documented, Hathoot enters his final season with the Lumberjacks as well after snapping for the pair of All-Americans since the 2017 season. At the center of Aguilar's 57-yard field goal and Arnson's 82-yard punt, both career-longs and the second longest kicks in school history, Hathoot has been an integral part of Northern Arizona's special teams prowess in recent seasons.

On the defensive side of the ball, safety Morgan Vest landed as a second-team selection by Phil Steele while linebacker Harrison Beemiller earned a spot on the third team.