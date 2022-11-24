NAU ROUNDUP: Seven football players make All-Big Sky roll call

Seven Lumberjacks football players earned places on the Big Sky's 2022 All-Conference teams Wednesday morning, with two named to the second team, three to the third team and two more as honorable mentions.

Once again, safety Morgan Vest landed on the second team, where he was joined by defensive end Cosmas Kwete. Receiver Coleman Owen, offensive lineman PJ Poutasi and defensive end Eloi Kwete were all placed on the Big Sky's third team, while Hendrix Johnson and Draycen Hall finished the season with honorable mentions.

Vest, who concluded his Lumberjack career with 260 tackles to rank first in the program since 2000, ranked second in the Big Sky this season with 102 tackles.

The total ranks sixth for a Lumberjacks player in a single season since 1995, just behind his own 106 from 2021. Vest also finished fifth in the Big Sky with 11 passes defended this fall as he earned second-team honors for the second consecutive year and finished with All-Big Sky recognition for the third consecutive season.

Joining Vest on the second team, Cosmas Kwete finished with 60 tackles, 13 tackles for loss, five sacks and eight quarterback hurries. The sack total tied for seventh in the Big Sky, and his 1.2 tackles for loss per game finished second in the conference and 45th in the nation. Now at 17.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hurries during his Lumberjacks career, Cosmas Kwete is just outside the top 10 in the first two categories while ranking among the top of the third.

Cosmas Kwete's twin brother Eloi Kwete earned third-team honors at defensive end as well, finishing third in the Big Sky with seven sacks and sixth with 11 tackles for loss.

His 16 career sacks now ranks him sixth in the program since 2000 while the 26.5 career tackles for loss is now seventh at Northern Arizona since 2000.

Owen earned his second career postseason honor from the Big Sky, finishing second in the conference with 6.9 receptions per game and seventh in receiving yardage at 690 yards. Owen, who played in nine games this season, moved up to 21st all-time in receiving yards while ranking just outside the top 10 all-time with 123 receptions.

Poutasi finished his Northern Arizona career after starting all 11 games along the offensive line for the Lumberjacks. Spending nine games at left guard, one at right guard and one at left tackle, Poutasi helped lead the way as Northern Arizona finished 21st in the FCS in passing offense and 61st in the FCS in total Offense.

Rounding out the Big Sky honorees, Johnson and Hall earned honorable mentions for their roles within the Lumberjacks offense. Hall finished seventh in the Big Sky in all-purpose yards with 546 rushing yards and 344 receiving yards, both single-season career highs for the running back, as well as 128 kick return yards. Finishing with 50 receptions in 2022, Hall's catch total is the highest for a non-receiver at Northern Arizona in more than a decade.

Johnson moved up to eighth all-time in receiving yards and sixth in receptions after finishing the 2022 season with 60 receptions for 671 yards. Johnson's second consecutive season as an honorable mention included three 100-yard games with all five of his touchdowns coming within the final six games of the season.

While Vest and Poutasi graduate this year, Cosmas Kwete, Eloi Kwete, Owen, Johnson and Hall are expected to return for the Lumberjacks in 2023.

Swimming and diving

The Lumberjacks swimming and diving squads split last weekend between the Lumberjack Diving Invite and the TYR/CMU Invitational, and Makenna Sammons and Casey Craffey earned in WAC diver of the week and swimmer of the week honors, respectively.

Craffey brought in the Lumberjacks' first individual win of the TYR/CMU invitational as she swam a 4:51.72 in the 500 freestyle. Craffey's time earned her a NCAA Division I B cut, as the sophomore swam two seconds under her career-best time.

Craffey went on to secure a win in the 1,650 freestyle as well, placing first with a time of 16:50.62, beating her own meet record that was previously set in last year's invitational, and finishing 20 seconds ahead of second place.

Sammons capped off a successful weekend during her team's first Lumberjack Diving Invite of the year, finishing on the podium in three of four events, with four top five finishes. Sammons placed second to kick off the invite on the 3-meter boards with a score of 274.05.

Sammons finished third on the 1m boards with a NCAA Zone qualifying score of 270.90. The sophomore placed fourth on the platform dives with a score of 209.45, and finished the invite with a third-place finish in the relay diving event with teammates Victoria Knapp and Grace Wesche.