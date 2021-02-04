NAU Roundup: Schenck nets triple-double, women's basketball beats Sac State at home

Northern Arizona head coach Loree Payne said many times this season that it was only a matter of time before Regan Schenck completed a triple-double.
Coming off a career-high in scoring and a perfect shooting performance from the field last Saturday, Schenck completed the milestone in Thursday’s 75-51 victory over the Sacramento State Hornets as she finished the night with 13 points, 12 assists and 11 rebounds.
“I definitely didn't expect to have that kind of game,” Schenck said, with the 12 assists setting a career high and the first double-digit assist performance of her career. “I know as a team we are trying to continue off of last game's win. In the second half, I felt like we finally got in the flow. We were hitting shots, and it was a team effort. Everyone contributed in some way.”
Schenck’s assist total received a boost from Emily Rodabaugh, who connected on five 3-pointers in the second half, and Jacey Bailey, who dropped three 3s in the second half.
Seven of the eight came on passes from NAU’s junior guard, who also came down with double-digit rebounds for the second consecutive game.
Hitting 63.3% as a team in the second half, the Lumberjacks put up 48 points against the Hornets in the final 20 minutes to turn a 27-24 halftime advantage into a double-digit lead for the final 12 minutes of the night.
While Schenck, Bailey and Rodabaugh filled up the stat sheet in the second half, it was Khiarica Rasheed keeping NAU afloat early on.
“I thought Khia carried us in the first half,” Payne said. “We just looked really out of sync, which is something that we have to clean up.”
Shooting 35.5% from the field in the opening 20 minutes, 15 of NAU’s 27 points came from Rasheed. The senior scored six straight for the Lumberjacks midway through the second quarter, twice retaking the lead for NAU in the process.
“We were just off and fortunately for us, Sac wasn’t shooting great,” Payne said. “I came in at halftime and said we can’t expect them to shoot six percent from 3 in the second half, which they didn’t. But obviously we were able to pick it up on offense.”
Sacramento State finished the day 4 of 28 from 3, with a 1-for-17 stretch in the first half. NAU’s 10 turnovers helped keep Sacramento close early on, despite shooting 25.6% from the field.
The Hornets managed to only bump their shooting up to 37.9% in the second half, though a stretch of eight straight misses in the game’s final seven minutes allowed the Lumberjacks to close the night on a 10-0 run.
Rasheed and Rodabaugh’s 17 points apiece tied for NAU’s team high, with Bailey just behind at 16 points. All 17 of Rodabaugh’s came in the second half, with Schenck scoring 12 after the break and Bailey 11.
As a team, NAU shot 10 of 18 from 3 over the final 20 minutes, with seven during a stretch of nearly seven minutes where the Lumberjacks connected on 11 straight shots from the field.
“You look at our bench in the second half and the energy is just so contagious,” Payne said. “We need to figure out how to generate that when we are not hitting every back-to-back 3s. That’s something that is growth for our team that we really need to focus on over the next four weeks.”
Tiana Johnson led all scorers with 19 points for the Hornets, hitting 8 of 12 from the field, Summer Menke added 12 points as the two connected on 11 of Sacramento State’s 21 makes from the field.
NAU and Sacramento State will face off again on Saturday as the teams wrap up the week with a noon tipoff in the Rolle Activity Center.
Women's tennis
Looking for their first victory over their in-state rival in program history, the Lumberjacks received an impressive result from the top of their lineup.
While the Lumberjacks fell 6-1 as a team, some of their individual performances bode well for the program going forward. Freshman Gina Dittmann came away with a straight-set win as she remained at No. 1 in the order, while senior Ellie Millard battled throughout a tough match at No. 2.
NAU earned its lone point of the day as Dittmann closed out her match at No. 1 with a 6-4 victory in the second set, moving the Lumberjacks within a point on the scoreboard at 2-1. Already holding a 6-2 set win to start the match, Dittmann rallied from a 3-4 deficit and won three straight games to close out the straight-set victory and finish her single match early.
Millard traded games back-and-forth with Jelena Lukic on court 2, resulting in a 6-6 tie in the opening set. Falling 7-5 in a closet-contested tiebreaker to decide the set, Millard continued to play Lukic even with a 2-2 tie early on in the second set before falling 6-4.
Despite a quick start on two of the doubles courts, the Lumberjacks couldn't break through for the first team point of the day.
Elinor Beazley and Dittmann pulled ahead 3-1 at No. 2, as did Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani at No. 3. The Wildcats rallied to even up both courts a few games later, eventually taking a 6-3 win on court 2 and a 6-4 win on court 3.
Millard and Mimi Bland trailed 2-1 before evening the score at 2-2 at No. 1. Arizona's top pairing of Heyemans and Iglupas took a 5-3 lead before NAU pushed the score back to 5-4. With the match on court 2 already wrapped up, the eventual 6-4 win at No. 1 clinched the point for the Wildcats.
In singles, Neyestani fell behind 3-0 on court 3 before cutting her first set deficit to 4-3. After falling 6-4, Neyestani opened the second set with a 2-0 advantage. At No. 6, Moore bounced back from a 6-2 loss in her opening set with a 6-2 victory of her own against No. 90 Emily Maxfield before ultimately dropping the third with another 6-2 decision.