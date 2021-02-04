NAU Roundup: Schenck nets triple-double, women's basketball beats Sac State at home

NAU earned its lone point of the day as Dittmann closed out her match at No. 1 with a 6-4 victory in the second set, moving the Lumberjacks within a point on the scoreboard at 2-1. Already holding a 6-2 set win to start the match, Dittmann rallied from a 3-4 deficit and won three straight games to close out the straight-set victory and finish her single match early.

Millard traded games back-and-forth with Jelena Lukic on court 2, resulting in a 6-6 tie in the opening set. Falling 7-5 in a closet-contested tiebreaker to decide the set, Millard continued to play Lukic even with a 2-2 tie early on in the second set before falling 6-4.

Despite a quick start on two of the doubles courts, the Lumberjacks couldn't break through for the first team point of the day.

Elinor Beazley and Dittmann pulled ahead 3-1 at No. 2, as did Madi Moore and Ava Neyestani at No. 3. The Wildcats rallied to even up both courts a few games later, eventually taking a 6-3 win on court 2 and a 6-4 win on court 3.

Millard and Mimi Bland trailed 2-1 before evening the score at 2-2 at No. 1. Arizona's top pairing of Heyemans and Iglupas took a 5-3 lead before NAU pushed the score back to 5-4. With the match on court 2 already wrapped up, the eventual 6-4 win at No. 1 clinched the point for the Wildcats.