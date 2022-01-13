NAU ROUNDUP: Saturday women's hoops game rescheduled

The Northern Arizona women's home basketball game versus the Northern Colorado Bears scheduled for Saturday in Flagstaff will be postponed due to COVID-19 issues within the host's program.

The game between the Lumberjacks and Bears will be rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m.

The Lumberjacks' next scheduled game is Thursday, Jan. 20, versus Montana State at 7 p.m. in Bozeman, Montana. It will begin a stretch of four consecutive road games in a 10-day span.

Track and field

Northern Arizona has announced Bradley Foote as the new throws coach. Foote joins the Lumberjacks coaching staff after spending the last four years as an assistant coach at University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.

"I'm beyond excited to bring Brad Foote to the NAU track and field staff as our new head throws coach," said Michael Smith, director of track and field and cross country for Northern Arizona. "Followers of our program know we have a decorated history in the throws both in the Big Sky Conference and nationally. It was crucial in this hire that we found a leader who could not just maintain but elevate this event group."

During his time at Rio Grande Valley, Foote coached the women's shot put squad to No. 12 in the nation, trained six throwers to qualify for NCAA West Regionals, and oversaw 11 individual WAC Champions, nine runner-ups and 54 All-WAC performances.

Foote also coached Desirea Buerge, Paul May and Samariae Bonds at UTRGV. Buerge went on to place 11th in the women's discus at the Olympic Trials, after she ranked sixth during the collegiate season with a personal record of 58.90 meters, while May broke the school shot put and discus record, and Bonds significantly improved her high school personal best from 46'8" to 54'.

"I want to thank Coach Smith for giving me the opportunity to join this remarkable staff and program here at NAU," Foote said, "I am so excited to get to work with this talented group of throwers and continue to help elevate this program to the next level."

Prior to his time at Rio Grande Valley, Foote began his coaching career at Iowa Central Community College as an assistant from 2013 to 2017.

"Coach Foote's considered a rising coach in the throws world and it's clear he is ready to work," Smith added, "his values align with our program and campus community and I know he will be phenomenal at mentoring the next chapter of NAU Throws student-athletes."

