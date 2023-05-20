Northern Arizona distance runner Colin Sahlman was named the Big Sky men's outdoor track and field freshman of the year award following his outstanding performance at the conference championship meet.

Sahlman was impressive in his first conference outdoor championship appearance, claiming gold in both the 800-meter and the 1500m races in Greeley, Colorado, last weekend.

In the 800m , Sahlman dominated, running a time of of 1:50.79 to win his first medal of the day. He faced tough competition from teammate Nico Young in the 1500m.

Sahlman's success at the outdoor championships continued his outstanding season after previously being named the Big Sky cross country freshman of the year.

Mike Smith, director of cross country and track and field at Northern Arizona, also swept the conference coaching outdoor awards, earning his fifth on the women's side and fourth on the men's side.

Smith led the Lumberjacks to their third consecutive titles on both the men's and women's side, and their second consecutive calendar sweep of the cross country, indoor track and field, and outdoor track and field titles.

The men finished with a score of 220.5 points, the second-highest point total in conference championship history, and the women scored 192 points. The program earned a total of 15 gold medals and broke multiple conference championship records.

Annika Reiss was named co-women's most valuable athlete, and Alyssa Colbert was named the women's most outstanding performer. Reiss was a champion in two events, taking gold in the 800m and 1500m races, while Colbert won the 100m and was an integral part of the women's 4x100m relay that won its event.

The Lumberjacks will send 25 athletes to next week's NCAA West Regional in Sacramento. Competition will begin Wednesday.