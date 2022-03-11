NAU ROUNDUP: Runners to compete at track and field national championship meet

All-American runners Abdihamid Nur, Drew Bosley and Nico Young will travel to Birmingham, Alabama, to compete in the NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships over the weekend for Northern Arizona. All three athletes will race in the men's 5,000-meter today, and Nur and Young will also run the men's 3000m Saturday.

Heading into the race, Nur (13:22.24) ranks sixth on the national list, Young (13:22.59) ranks No. 7 and Bosley (13:26.19), the recent Big Sky Conference 5K champion, sits at No. 14.

Both receiving votes for The Bowerman this year, Nur (7:40.66) and Young (7:41.97@) will compete in the men's 3K on Saturday as well, as they currently rank second and third respectively in the NCAA this season.

Swimming and diving

The Lumberjacks closed out the season in platform prelims at the NCAA Zone E Diving Championships in Flagstaff on Wednesday.

"I think in general we all were really solid. One meter was the toughest event; you couldn't miss even a little bit, but I think we still held our own," diving coach Nikki Kelsey said. "Three meter was even better. We really could have had a couple people in the finals, but we were still really close to that and that's exciting for us."

With three divers competing in prelims, the Lumberjacks placed 22nd, 24th and 29th. Junior Emily Luberto placed 22nd with a final score of 206.65. She was followed by freshman Makenna Sammons, who at 24th had a score of 199.75. Reaney Preston finished with a score of 184.35.

"Our platform divers did a wonderful job as well, it was a great experience. Overall we held our own and did a great job, now we're getting excited for next year," Kelsey said.

Basketball

The Big Sky Conference has revealed its updated tournament format for its 2023-26 basketball championships, as it transitions to 10 full-time members moving into the 2022-23 campaign.

"Our coaches, administrators, and staff took the time and effort to reimagine what our basketball championships can look like moving forward, and we are absolutely thrilled with the result on so many fronts," Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said. "Enhancing the student-athlete experience, increasing our exposure to unprecedented levels, rewarding teams for competitive success during the regular season, and shifting days to provide our teams with more rest and our fans with more weekend contests are among the many positive outcomes from a thorough strategic process dedicated to continually elevating the Big Sky in Boise."

In the new format, the championship will run from Saturday to Wednesday for both the men and women.

As a result, starting with the 2023 tournament, the women's tourney will have its title game aired on ESPNU, marking the first time in conference history game will be broadcast nationally on linear television.

Additionally beginning in 2023, the men's title game will air on ESPN2 following years of it being shown on ESPNU.

The first four days of competition each will feature four total games, with two women's and as many men's contests happening within the same 24-hour window. In total, the conference will play 18 games over the course of five days, with the finale featuring a championship day comprised of both title games. The brackets will play the same-seed matchups on the same days throughout their tournaments.

The top two seeds in each bracket will receive a bye on the first day of the championship, with the No. 1 and 2 seeds playing on Sunday against the winners of Saturday's No. 9 versus 10 contest and the No. 7 versus 8 game, respectively. The winner of those Sunday games then will receive a day off while awaiting their opponent for the semifinals on Tuesday, as No. 3 plays No. 6 and No. 4 faces No. 5 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0