NAU Roundup: Ruben Montano returns to men's tennis as assistant coach

As it looks to begin the spring season next semester, the Northern Arizona men’s tennis program will have a familiar face on the coaching staff. Returning as a graduate assistant coach, seasoned former Northern Arizona player Ruben Montano will help lead the Lumberjacks.

“I am thrilled for Ruben’s return to NAU,” Lumberjacks head coach Maciej Bogusz said. “He is not only a great tennis player and athlete, but most of all an amazing person.”

During his time as an undergraduate, Montano helped lead the Lumberjacks to their first-ever NCAA Tournament appearance after Northern Arizona won the 2019 Big Sky Conference title.

Montano showed success during his sophomore year when he and his doubles partner, former Northern Arizona standout Tim Handel, won the 2017 ITA Mountain Region Championship. The duo again claimed the title in Montano's junior year in 2018. In 2019, Montano was ranked as high as No. 25 in Division I tennis in doubles, and No. 2 in regional doubles rankings with his partner.

In addition to his national and regional ranks, Montano was a two-time All-Big Sky Conference First Team selection following the 2017 and '19 seasons.

“He is going to be a great example for our current players and can help the team in many different ways on and off the court,” Bogusz said. “Welcome home, Ruben.”

