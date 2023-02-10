Northern Arizona's Emily Rodabaugh scored six points in the last 36 seconds to force overtime and the women's basketball team pulled ahead late to defeat Sacramento State, 84-82, Thursday in Sacramento.

With 36 seconds left to play, down six points, Rodabaugh hit a 3-pointer to close the gap to 76-73.

Northern Arizona made a defensive stop as Sacramento State tried to ice the game, giving the Lumberjacks a chance to tie late.

With three seconds left, Rodabaugh missed a 3, but was fouled on the shot. She hit all three free throws to tie the game, as Sacramento State missed a buzzer-beating shot that would have won the game.

Northern Arizona outscored the Hornets 8-6 in the overtime period, as Regan Schenck made a crucial steal with 14 seconds left to seal the victory.

Rodabaugh led the Lumberjacks with a season-high 26 points. She also collected a team-high eight rebounds. Schenck scored 21 points with six assists, and Nyah Moran scored 15 with six rebounds.

The Lumberjacks improved to 15-11 (9-4 Big Sky) with the victory. They moved to 4-2 in games that went into overtime and swept the season series against the Hornets.

Northern Arizona forced 18 turnovers and was 25 of 32 from the foul line. The Lumberjacks played defense without fouling, giving up just 11 free throws.

Northern Arizona will visit Portland State Saturday.

Football

Northern Arizona announced the hiring of Bailey McElwain Thursday as the tight ends coach.

McElwain is a University of Alabama at Birmingham graduate, finishing his bachelor's degree in 2019 after a collegiate playing career at Vanderbilt University. McElwain was a fullback for the Commodores in 2016 and 2017 before suffering a career-ending injury.

Staying in Nashville, McElwain joined the Vanderbilt staff as a student assistant coach before heading to Hewitt-Trussville high school and East Central Community College to coach running backs.

McElwain made his way back to the Division I level, joining Jacksonville State, in 2020 as a nickels analyst. He moved on to UNLV as a graduate assistant and Northwestern as an assistant offensive line coach.