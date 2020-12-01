NAU Roundup: Rodabaugh named Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week

Starting for the first time in her Lumberjacks career during the season’s opening week, sophomore Emily Rodabaugh earned the Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week recognition.

The honor, the first of Rodabaugh’s career, was announced Monday morning by the conference as the first week of the regular season came to a close. Averaging 20.5 points and 7.5 rebounds across Northern Arizona’s two games, she ended up as the only Big Sky player to rank inside the top eight of both stats.

Hitting 50% from the field (16 of 32), including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, Rodabaugh produced the Big Sky’s highest-scoring game of the opening week with her 27-point performance at UNLV in Las Vegas. After playing in 22 games as a freshman, Rodabaugh started for the first time against the Rebels for the opener. Scoring 16 points in the opening quarter, the sophomore helped push the Lumberjacks to a 19-point advantage en route to the 79-75 victory.

In the NAU's second game of the week against No. 7 Arizona on Sunday, Rodabaugh produced another strong first quarter as her team pulled out to a 13-8 lead. Putting up eight points during the Lumberjacks’ opening run, Rodabaugh again produced early on in just her second start.