NAU Roundup: Riding three game win streak, women's basketball looking to keep it rolling

Winners of three straight games -- all occurring in Flagstaff -- the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will be on the road for its next outing as it hopes to turn around its luck when away from its home court.

After sweeping Eastern Washington in early December, NAU has struggled on the road during Big Sky Conference play. Dropping five straight conference games away from Flagstaff, albeit four against two of the top teams in the conference, the Lumberjacks now take on a team they've struggled against the past few years.

Losing 10 straight to Portland State dating back to 2015-16, NAU has not broken the 70-point mark against the Vikings since the 2017 Big Sky Conference tournament when it fell 88-76. During the losing streak, the Lumberjacks have averaged just 63.5 points per game with the Vikings at 73.1 on their offensive end.

Currently ninth in the Big Sky with a 4-6 conference record, the Vikings are a part of the jumble of teams from fourth to ninth. Just a week ago, NAU was in ninth as it sat two games under .500 in the conference. Following a sweep of Sacramento State, NAU moved up to fifth, a half-game out of fourth but just one game ahead of ninth.