NAU Roundup: Riding three game win streak, women's basketball looking to keep it rolling

Winners of three straight games -- all occurring in Flagstaff -- the Northern Arizona women's basketball team will be on the road for its next outing as it hopes to turn around its luck when away from its home court.
After sweeping Eastern Washington in early December, NAU has struggled on the road during Big Sky Conference play. Dropping five straight conference games away from Flagstaff, albeit four against two of the top teams in the conference, the Lumberjacks now take on a team they've struggled against the past few years.
Losing 10 straight to Portland State dating back to 2015-16, NAU has not broken the 70-point mark against the Vikings since the 2017 Big Sky Conference tournament when it fell 88-76. During the losing streak, the Lumberjacks have averaged just 63.5 points per game with the Vikings at 73.1 on their offensive end.
Currently ninth in the Big Sky with a 4-6 conference record, the Vikings are a part of the jumble of teams from fourth to ninth. Just a week ago, NAU was in ninth as it sat two games under .500 in the conference. Following a sweep of Sacramento State, NAU moved up to fifth, a half-game out of fourth but just one game ahead of ninth.
Portland State's home record sits at 3-3, and the team was swept by Eastern Washington, split with Montana State and swept Sacramento State. The Vikings played six straight conference games at home from Dec. 31 to Jan. 16 before heading to Idaho State and Montana the past two weeks.
A pair of All-Big Sky Third Team honorees lead the Vikings, with Kylie Jimenez and Desirae Hansen combining to score nearly 40% of their team's points this season.
Hansen's 14.8 points per game ranks sixth in the Big Sky while her 7.1 rebounds sits 10th. The junior also ranks among the conference's top 10 in steals (1.7, eighth), 3-point shooting (36.6%, 10th), 3-pointers made per game (two, fifth) and blocks (0.8, ninth). Jimenez averages 10.1 points, 4.2 assists and 2.1 steals. Ranking third in assists, fourth in steals, seventh in free-throw percentage (82.9%), Jimenez also leads the league in minutes played at 37.8 per game.
Both players averaged 17 points per game against NAU last season though neither shot well from the field in their two wins. Jimenez and Hansen finished under 40% combined against NAU, though the former finished 12 of 16 from the free-throw line.
Jimenez added five assists and 2.5 steals in the two meetings, with Hansen also at 7.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
Jacey Bailey and Khiarica Rasheed essentially matched Portland State's duo last year, as they both recorded double-doubles in the two meetings. Bailey averaged 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Rasheed totaled 17 points and 10 rebounds.
Sophomore Jada Lewis serves as another offensive threat for the Vikings, shooting 44.4% from deep and hitting two 3s per game. During conference play, Lewis has connected on at least two 3s in seven of 10 contests, hitting a season-high six triples against Eastern Washington.
Portland State sits sixth in the Big Sky at shooting from the 3-point line, hitting 32.7%. On the defensive end, however, guarding the 3-ball, the Vikings have struggled as they rank 10th at 35.1%. In their last six conference games, opponents have hit at least 39.0% in five of the games.
Thursday's tip is slated for 8 p.m. and Saturday's start is at 1 p.m.