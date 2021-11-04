NAU ROUNDUP: Rasheed nearing history in last year

Over the past four years, Khiarica Rasheed has grown into an exceptional leader on and off the court for the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks.
Through those four seasons, Rasheed has recorded 1,423 points, 731 rebounds and 366 free throws made to rank among the basketball team's best in its nearly 47-year history. Due to COVID-19 and the NCAA's decision to grant basketball athletes an additional year of eligibility, Rasheed decided to return for another season with the chance to reset some of the program's records.
However, there's something else Rasheed has her eyes on this year.
"I am looking forward to winning," she said.
Injured at the beginning of last season, having undergone multiple surgeries amidst the uncertainty of the pandemic, Rasheed said she is now ready to get back on the court with her team and work toward a chance to earn a Big Sky championship.
"Getting a small taste junior year of getting close to almost being there, and I feel like our team is good enough to do that again," Rasheed said.
In 2020, the team reached the conference tournament and made it to the semifinal against No. 1-seeded Montana State. While the Lumberjacks fell 76-71, a win would have still led to disappointment as the NCAA canceled all sports due to the COVID-19 pandemic just one day later.
"We just need to put all of our pieces together and really buy into what it's like to be a Division I basketball player," Rasheed said. "I just want to be able to be healthy. Last year with COVID, plus me having surgery as well, everything felt rushed and not set in stone ever."
Having an explosive junior year statistically, Rasheed also feels she grew intellectually. Rasheed said she is proud to be a leader on her team and prides herself in continuing to push not only herself but also her teammates.
As for on the court, she has made more of a dedication to studying the game.
"When I first got here, I didn't know how to shoot the basketball," Rasheed said. "Now, I'm perfectly confident shooting the ball and my mindset is different. I've always liked watching basketball, but now it's more intense. I have a WNBA League Pass and I'm intentional about watching or being on the sidelines, really intentional about watching what I see on the court and passing the little nuggets here and there to my teammates because they look to me for certain things as well."
The improvement showed on the court, with Rasheed shooting 47.2% from 3-point range as a junior after hitting just 5 of 17 from outside in her first two seasons. Similarly, Rasheed went from shooting 43.9% her first two seasons to 48.6%.
Her development over the years has helped Rasheed better understand her role as a leader who strives to push her teammates.
Rasheed also recognized that her leadership on the court is also just as valuable off it. Dating back to high school, she has been very involved in her community. She coins herself as a natural leader and an activist.
During her time at NAU, she has become a leader of Athletes for Social Alliance and makes a point to continue to educate. Over the past year, Rasheed took the initiative to start a book club with her teammates as they read several books about race and culture.
"It is important as a leader to immerse in different people's cultures as well," Rasheed said. "I think I take that to heart and find that very important. You know we're all here for a certain time, so why not learn more about each other."
Though her leadership and activism off the court is a key focus to her time at Northern Arizona, Rasheed also reminisced about the chances of breaking records.
"It's an honor. I never thought that I would be in a position to break records," Rasheed said. "I feel like in my head I said, 'I could get 1,000 points,' but it never was, 'Oh, I'll get it in my junior year like that fast.' After, I thought to myself, 'This is interesting.'"
Rasheed explained that she has always had an underdog mentality. The mindset has helped her accomplish many small goals that have eventually given her the chance to set records at NAU and the opportunity to continue playing beyond college.
After this year, Rasheed said, she is hopeful of playing overseas. It's an idea that has not always been a goal of hers, but once she began playing at NAU, she realized the opportunities she had to continue her hoops career. Additionally, seeing her former teammates play overseas helped inspire her to go after that opportunity.
"Throughout junior year, and seeing my performance and all the work that I put in to grow each year," she said. "I'm a different player now than I was when I first got here, and I can just see that blossoming more and more as I continue to play. I'm looking forward to seeing myself continue to grow overseas. That is my first stop."
Rasheed said overall she is proud of her growth throughout the past four years, and is looking forward to being confident on the court and giving it her all in her final year.
"I'm just going to play," she said. "I'm going to play and let the cards fall."
Soccer
The Lumberjacks suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets in the quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday of the Big Sky Conference tournament.
The first half of the match was a defensive battle, with only one shot on goal for the NAU and two for Sacramento through the first 45 minutes.
As the second half kicked off, the Lumberjacks picked up the pace and the offense began to control the ball more. Sacramento State's defense held up strong through the first 25 minutes of the second half, blocking a few shots coming from the Lumberjacks.
In the 73rd minute, Sam Larberg put a header in the back of the net for NAU, but it was called back on an offside call.
Ten minutes later, the Hornets scored. Coming from a pass from Ele Avery, Tiffany Miras headed the ball into the back of the net with just six minutes left in the match.
"I'm incredibly proud; this team fights. We don't play the best, but they always want to win the game, and I think it's tougher when you think you score a goal like that. So we felt like we didn't play our best and credit to Sacramento for their goal, and they played a great first half when the momentum was shifting back and forth," Lumberjacks head coach Kylie Louw said.
Volleyball
For the final time this season, the Lumberjacks will play in front of their home fans in the Rolle Activity Center, staring with a Thursday night match against Southern Utah.
Senior Night for Ryann Davis, Aubrea Bandfield and Mara Abernethy will close out the home schedule on Saturday versus Sacramento State.
The Lumberjacks are 6-4 at home this season, and have enjoyed a lot of success against both the Thunderbirds and Hornets in the Rolle Activity Center. NAU is unbeaten versus Southern Utah at home all-time, winning all 17 meetings, including twice in the spring. In fact, five of the last six matches have ended in sweeps.
With two weeks left in the regular season, NAU is locked into a three-way tie for fourth in the conference with Sacramento State and Montana State. All three teams currently sport 7-5 Big Sky records. The Lumberjacks bounced back from a four-set loss to Eastern Washington last Thursday to salvage a split of their road trip by sweeping Idaho on Saturday to move to 9-12 overall.
"Our team still feels like we're missing out on opportunities to really establish ourselves at a higher level in this conference, but that we're not that far away," said head coach Ken Murphy. "This weekend is a chance for us to keep moving forward. We're changing some things in our lineup right now to see if we can get a little more balance in our offense and our defense. We're excited to keep getting better."
The win in Moscow on Saturday secured NAU's spot in the conference tournament, which is set to take place in two weeks in Ogden, Utah. The Lumberjacks are one of six teams to already clinch a tournament berth and are headed to the conference tournament for the 10th consecutive year.