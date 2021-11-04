NAU ROUNDUP: Rasheed nearing history in last year

After this year, Rasheed said, she is hopeful of playing overseas. It's an idea that has not always been a goal of hers, but once she began playing at NAU, she realized the opportunities she had to continue her hoops career. Additionally, seeing her former teammates play overseas helped inspire her to go after that opportunity.

"Throughout junior year, and seeing my performance and all the work that I put in to grow each year," she said. "I'm a different player now than I was when I first got here, and I can just see that blossoming more and more as I continue to play. I'm looking forward to seeing myself continue to grow overseas. That is my first stop."

Rasheed said overall she is proud of her growth throughout the past four years, and is looking forward to being confident on the court and giving it her all in her final year.

"I'm just going to play," she said. "I'm going to play and let the cards fall."

Soccer

The Lumberjacks suffered a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to the Sacramento State Hornets in the quarterfinal matchup on Wednesday of the Big Sky Conference tournament.

The first half of the match was a defensive battle, with only one shot on goal for the NAU and two for Sacramento through the first 45 minutes.