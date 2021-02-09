NAU Roundup: Rasheed named Senior CLASS award candidate

Named the Big Sky Conference Women's Basketball Player of the Week for the fourth time in her career on Monday, Rasheed earned the Big Sky Conference Preseason MVP entering the 2020-21 season. Earning All-Big Sky First Team honors as a junior, Rasheed's 513 points last year ranked fourth all-time in a single season at NAU. A dominant presence in the paint, Rasheed's 136 free throws made and 177 free throws attempted ranked second and third in a single season respectively.

However, most impactful has been Rasheed's work away from the sport. An outspoken member of the program, she has been a consistent presence in NAU's push against social injustices and racial inequality.

Through videos supporting the Black Lives Matter movement and the use of the right to vote, a Unity March through campus on Election Day and a social media campaign to highlight victims of police brutality and racial injustice, Rasheed has used her platform as a D-I athlete to try to better the Flagstaff community and society as a whole.

Rasheed also helped inspire the team to read On the Other Side of Freedom: The Case for Hope by DeRay Mckesson, generating group activities and discussions as a team through their reading. The senior has expressed that this work is what she is most proud of during her time at NAU and hopes to leave a legacy others will follow upon her graduation.