NAU ROUNDUP: Rasheed earns All-Conference preseason nod

For the second consecutive year, Northern Arizona forward Khiarica Rasheed earned preseason All-Conference honors from the Big Sky.

Voted on by the conference's head coaches, sports information directors and select media members, the Big Sky Conference Preseason All-Conference Team honored six women ahead of the 2021-22 season. Idaho's Beyonce Bea was named the preseason MVP, with Montana State's Darian White, Montana's Carmen Gfeller, and Dora Goles and Diaba Konate of Idaho State rounding out the list.

Rasheed averaged 13.3 points while hitting 48.1% from the field across 22 games last season. Despite missing a handful of games due to injury, Rasheed still finished among the top 10 in rebounds with 153 for a total of seven per game. Earning a spot on the All-Big Sky Third Team, Rasheed capped off the year with double-doubles in all three of Northern Arizona's games at the 2021 Women's Basketball Invitational. She was also named to the All-Tournament list at the WBI, where she started the tournament with 29 points and 14 rebounds in the opening game against FIU.

Entering her final season with the Lumberjacks, Rasheed's name is spread throughout the program's record book. Currently fourth in both points and rebounds, Rasheed is 515 and 101 away from the program records, respectively.