NAU ROUNDUP: Quax, Orndoff honored for athletic, academic success

Theo Quax and Lauren Orndoff were announced as NAU's 2021-22 Big Sky Scholar-Athletes of the Year on Friday. Both Quax and Orndoff were recognized as the Lumberjacks' top scholar-athletes at the 44th Annual Golden Eagle Awards in April.

Quax was the Lumberjacks' Men's Scholar-Athlete of the Year recipient after another solid season in both cross country and track and field. In the fall, he competed at the NCAA Cross Country Championships -- placing 114th -- as the NAU men captured their fifth Division I National Championship. He followed up by placing fourth in both the indoor and outdoor 800-meter at the Big Sky Track and Field Championships and qualified for the NCAA West Regional in the 1,500-meter, placing 28th.

The Auckland, New Zealand native, who also placed fourth in the spring in the 1,500-meter at the conference outdoor meet, is an eight-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree and recently earned his third career USTFCCCA track and field all-academic nod. Quax is nearing completion of his bachelor's degree in civil engineering.

The Big Sky Scholar-Athlete of the Year award caps Orndoff's career on the hardwood and follows her Golden Eagle Top Female Scholar-Athlete award that she shared with NAU golfer Elle Kocourkova. Orndoff graduated with her master's degree in communication in the spring and also earned her bachelor's degree in psychology at NAU.

During her five-year career with the NAU women's basketball team, Orndoff was a consistent contributor, scoring 922 career points in 104 games. She started 96 of those 104 games, including 76 consecutive to end her career, and led the team with 342 points scored last season. In her final year, the Medford, Oregon, product and three-time Big Sky All-Academic selection averaged 11 points per game.

Women's soccer

The Lumberjacks were named a United Soccer Coaches academic award recipient for the 2021-22 school year.

After posting a team GPA of 3.56 throughout the 2021-22 school year, the NAU soccer program was once again acknowledged for their efforts in the classroom.

NAU was one of four Big Sky conference schools to receive the award. United Soccer Coaches annually celebrate programs who are active members of the association's service program and hold a team GPA of 3.0 or higher throughout the school year.

The Lumberjacks had five players with a 4.0 in the spring semester, along with 18 others that held a 3.0 or higher.