NAU ROUNDUP: QB Flores gets early taste of college football at spring practice

Graduating high school early to play college football is rare at Northern Arizona.

Quarterback Angel Flores joined the Lumberjacks football program this spring, still at just age 18, after working through the intricacies of graduating early from Casa Grande High School.

Flores' high school career was highlighted by outstanding numbers across his four-year varsity stint for the Cougars. Finishing his high school career with 7,957 passing yards, 3,583 rushing yards, 62 passing touchdowns and 60 rushing touchdowns, his numbers were impressive, and his final game was a 4A Conference championship. In December, Flores looked to get a jump-start on his dream of playing in college.

"I began getting recruited by NAU during my sophomore year. They were pretty heavy, recruiting-wise," Flores said. "It wasn't a plan necessarily to graduate early, but during my junior year we talked about it and decided it was a smart move. I would be able to come up here and learn the offense, and this is something I could really benefit from."

For a student-athlete and specifically a quarterback on the football team, the benefits of graduating early are numerous.

The process was smooth for Flores, as it required some extra schoolwork during the summer. While other high school students enjoyed the break from school during the warmer months, Flores' focus was on something bigger.

Not only was Flores able to play throughout the spring with Northern Arizona, but he was also able to enroll in classes and begin his college education.

Some of the benefits were obvious, such as being able to get reps and dive into the playbook months before the rest of the recruiting class arrives in the summer.

"Classroom-wise, I'm able to get some credits out of the way. In the weight room, I'm with some of the best strength coaches I've been around, you know. They are getting me right," Flores said.

Flores also mentioned he enjoyed the environment surrounding the team as it is full of great people and great coaches.

"The team will help elevate me to become a better person," Flores said.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0