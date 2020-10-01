NAU Roundup: Punter DJ Arnson named semifinalist for scholar athlete award

Already an All-American on the field, Northern Arizona senior punter DJ Arnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.
Now celebrating its 31st year, the Campbell Trophy honors academic success, on-field performance and leadership within the community. Arnson enters his senior season as a three-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree and three-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award recipient in addition to his numerous honors for his excellence on the field.
A native of Chandler, Arnson earned a trio of FCS All-American honors from Stats Perform, Hero Sports and Phil Steele last season while also landing as an All-Big Sky First Team selection. In addition to his punting duties, for which he was a finalist for FCS Punter of the Year, Arnson also held on field goals and extra points for All-American kicker Luis Aguilar.
Earning his bachelor's degree in biomedical science with a minor in chemistry this past spring, Arnson is now pursuing a master's degree in human relations before planning to attend medical school. A member of Northern Arizona's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, Arnson spent 2019 as the chairman of community engagement. Arnson has helped paint Flagstaff's Murdock Community Center, provided meals at the Flagstaff Women's Center and aided in filling sandbags to protect against possible flooding following the Museum Fire in 2019.
A record total of 199 student-athletes were named semifinalists for the Campbell Trophy from all levels of college football, including 45 players from the FCS and just four from the Big Sky Conference. In 2018, NAU linebacker Jake Casteel was also named as a semifinalist for the award.
The NFF will announce 12 to 14 finalists in November, with each receiving an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship as a member of the 2020 NFF National Scholar-Athlete Class. Later this year, one member of the class will be declared as the winner of the 31st Campbell Trophy, having their postgraduate scholarship increased to $25,000.
