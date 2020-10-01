NAU Roundup: Punter DJ Arnson named semifinalist for scholar athlete award

Already an All-American on the field, Northern Arizona senior punter DJ Arnson was named a semifinalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy, given to the nation's top scholar-athlete by the National Football Foundation.

Now celebrating its 31st year, the Campbell Trophy honors academic success, on-field performance and leadership within the community. Arnson enters his senior season as a three-time Big Sky All-Academic honoree and three-time Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Award recipient in addition to his numerous honors for his excellence on the field.

A native of Chandler, Arnson earned a trio of FCS All-American honors from Stats Perform, Hero Sports and Phil Steele last season while also landing as an All-Big Sky First Team selection. In addition to his punting duties, for which he was a finalist for FCS Punter of the Year, Arnson also held on field goals and extra points for All-American kicker Luis Aguilar.