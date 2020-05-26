NAU Roundup: Program record seven runners earn track and field All-American honors

Four other Lumberjacks – Blaise Ferro, Ryan Raff, Abdihamid Nur and Theo Quax – each earned their first career track and field All-American honors upping NAU’s total to a program record seven in a single indoor track and field season.

Both Nur and Beamish, who finished 33rd and 37th respectively at the NCAA Cross Country Championships in the fall, also earned cross country All-American distinction this academic year.

Beamish was denied the opportunity to defend his indoor national title in the mile and was heading into this year’s meet with the fourth-fastest seed time of 3:56.90. The trio of Grijalva (7:43.73), Beamish (7:44.67) and Day (7:45.70) not only ranked first, second and third nationally this season, but also sixth, seventh and 12th respectively in the all-time collegiate top 15 in the 3K.

In the 5K, Day’s American collegiate record time of 13:16.95 set in January led the country, while Grijalva was on track to enter with the fourth-best seed time of 13:29.74.

Day and Grijalva would have been joined in the men’s 5,000m race by Ferro (13:39.58), Nur (13:39.81) and Raff (13:40.99), who were seeded 12th, 13th and 16th respectively. Meanwhile, Quax was seeded 14th in the mile with a time of 3:58.13.