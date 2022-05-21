NAU ROUNDUP: Program-record 33 athletes qualify for NCAA West Regional

The NCAA Division I Men's and Women's Track and Field and Cross Country Committee announced Thursday the qualifiers for the 2022 Men's and Women's Outdoor Track and Field West Regional Championship preliminary rounds.

Northern Arizona will send a program record of 33 athletes to Fayetteville, Arkansas, to begin competing at John McDonnell Field on Wednesday.

Individual athletes who rank among the top 48 in their respective event and the top 24 relay times qualify for a slot at the preliminary rounds.

The 16 women representing Northern Arizona will be: Alyssa Colbert; Jade Kwinn; LiNay Perry; Kyairra Reigh; Nikita Moore; Elise Stearns; Annika Reiss; Melanie Loff; Bryn Morley; Maggi Congdon; Jesselyn Bries; Meagan Van Pelt; Miracle Onyemaobi; Jessa Hanson; Jenna McCaffrey; Delaney Rasmussen.

Colbert, one of five true freshmen slated to compete at the regional meet, earned entries in both the 100-and 200-meter races, while fellow freshmen Kwinn, Perry, Reigh and Moore respectively plan to compete in the women's javelin, 4x400m relay, and 3000m steeplechase. Loff and Onyemaobi will serve as the other half of the women's 4x400m relay. They also have individual respective spots in the 800m and the 400m races.

A total of 11 women's distance athletes will travel to Arkansas, including McCaffrey -- who will run in the women's steeplechase -- and Congdon -- who will run alongside Loff in the 800m. Morely will race in the 1500m, and Stearns, Reiss, Van Pelt, Bries and Rasmussen will compete in the 5000m. Hanson, meanwhile, has declared for the 10,000m.

Representing the Lumberjacks on the men's side will be: David Dunlap; Trenton Givens; Abdihamid Nur; George Kusche; Nico Young; Theo Quax; Brodey Hasty; Drew Bosley; Mitchell Effing; Sirr Butler; Jack Normand; Jake Arnold; Jacob Kaufman; Jack Murphy; Trevor Hook; Caleb Easton; Jack Shea.

Dunlap earned entries in the men's 100m and 200m, and Givens will compete in the110m hurdles.

Kusche, Quax, and Easton will run the 1500m. Hasty, Young, Bosley and Shea have declared for the 5K, and Nur is slotted in for the 10K.

The Northern Arizona men will also be sending four throwers and three jumpers to compete in Fayetteville. Arnold will throw the shot put, Kaufman and Murphy will throw the hammer, and Hook will throw the javelin. Butler, Normand and Effing, who is listed for the long jump as well, will compete in the triple jump.

Athletes with the top 12 marks and the best 12 relay teams at both the east and west preliminary rounds will qualify for the NCAA Championships, which are set to take place in Eugene, Oregon.

