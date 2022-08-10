NAU ROUNDUP: Peggy Kennedy named to Arizona Sports Hall of Fame

A mainstay in the Northern Arizona women's basketball record books and a recognizable face around the program in the years since her Lumberjacks career came to an end, Peggy Kennedy has been selected to the 2022 Arizona Sports Hall of Fame class.

The Arizona Sports and Entertainment Commission announced the newest induction class Wednesday, with the induction ceremony scheduled for Nov. 1 at Chateau Luxe in Phoenix.

A legend within the Northern Arizona women's basketball program and an NAU Athletics Hall of Fame inductee in 1984, Kennedy will be the second Lumberjack honored by the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, following Mike Nesbitt's induction in 2019.

Kennedy's induction class includes Larry Fitzgerald Jr., Karen Self, Jennifer Gillom, Pedro Gomez and Michael K. Kennedy.

Peggy Kennedy began her career at Northern Arizona in 1976, just the third year of the program's existence, and set the record for points in a career (1,082), in a season (411) and in a single game (45) during her three-year career. Still the program's record holder for single-season rebounding average (12.7, 1976-77), career rebounding average (11.3) and career scoring average (19.0), Kennedy's name remains a constant throughout the program's record book.

Scoring 45 points against Utah State on Feb. 10, 1979, Kennedy's single-game mark remains atop its category as well. While some of her records have fallen, they stood for decades before a Lumberjacks player was able to replicate them. Kennedy's 20.6 points per game from the 1978-79 season remained a record until 2014, and her total of 644 rebounds in a season stood as a record from 1979 until 2007.

The first 1,000-point scorer in program history, Kennedy was named a Kodak All-American in 1977-78 and a National Scouting Association All-American in 1978-79. Northern Arizona's female athlete of the year for three consecutive years, Kennedy also was named All-Region 7 Intermountain Conference three times and Kodak All-Region 7 in 1977-78.

Drafted by the Chicago Hustle in the 1979 WBL draft, Kennedy played in the first professional women's basketball league in the United States and was part of the league's induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame as the league's members were recognized as "Trailblazers of the Game."

To be eligible for the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, an individual must be a native of Arizona, be immediately recognized as an Arizonan or have made at least two significant contributions to the athletics community in Arizona.