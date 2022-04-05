NAU ROUNDUP: Payne signs extension to lead women's basketball

Northern Arizona extended the contract of women's basketball head coach Loree Payne for five years, Mike Marlow, vice president of intercollegiate athletics, announced Tuesday.

Payne's first five-year tenure with the Lumberjacks has seen the program improve from a 7-23 season in 2017-18 to finishing above .500 for three consecutive seasons. Northern Arizona has won a game at the Big Sky tournament in the past four seasons, a total of five victories during the stretch culminating in a conference championship game appearance in Boise, Idaho, in March.

"Loree Payne has guided our women's basketball program on an upward trajectory over the course of her five seasons of leadership," Marlow said. "She has a championship mentality, big vision for NAU women's basketball, places a high priority on academics and cares deeply about the young women in her program. NAU is fortunate to have her and I know she feels fortunate to be a part of the Flagstaff community."

Northern Arizona's 17 wins in 2021-22 marked its highest total since the 2006-07 season -- the last time the team reached the conference title game. Payne's three consecutive seasons above .500 is the first such stretch since the mid-2000s, and the team's 34 Big Sky wins is the most in a three-season stretch in program history.

"I am incredibly excited to continue leading the NAU women's basketball program. In five years we have taken a program that had been consistently at the bottom of the conference to becoming a Big Sky championship contender," Payne said. "I am grateful for my staff, as well as our former players, who have laid the foundation for a championship program, and I am beyond excited for our current and future student-athletes to elevate our program to the next level."

The Lumberjacks this season set program records with 2,258 points scored and 848 field goals made total. Northern Arizona's scoring average of 72.8 points per game for the season ranks tied for third in program history, while the team's field goal percentage (44.3%), 3-pointers made (187), 3s per game (6.03), free-throw percentage (72.3%) and assists (470) all ranked among the top five for a single season by a Lumberjacks team.

Northern Arizona's program has been ranked in the Women's Basketball Coaches Association Academic Top 25 Team Honor Roll twice and produced the program's highest grade point average since 2001-02 with a 3.646 mark during the 2019-20 season.

Additionally, the women's basketball team has totaled 51 Golden Eagle Scholar-Athlete Awards since Payne's first season in 2018, including a high of 15 from the 2019-20 roster.

Men's tennis

The Lumberjacks jumped back into the win column with a 4-3 victory at the University of Montana Sunday morning.

The Lumberjacks improved to 15-8 overall and 3-2 in Big Sky play, with just three regular-season matches left on the schedule.

"We competed hard on every court -- doubles and singles -- and gave ourselves enough opportunities to beat a tough and very well-coached Montana team," Lumberjacks coach Maciej Bogusz said. "I am proud how each of the guys competed and bounced back after losing couple tough matches."

Leading the Lumberjacks to a crucial conference victory against the No. 71 Montana Grizzlies, Dominik Buzonics earned his second career conference player of the week honors -- his first of the 2022 season.

The accolades comes after a dominant week for the sophomore, as he went 3-0 with two singles wins to Big Sky opponents Montana State and Montana, adding a doubles win with partner Alex Groves in Missoula.

Buzonics and Groves have led the Lumberjack squad all season in doubles play, with their consistent and impressive play showing in a 15-6 doubles record for the pair.

Buzonics now holds an overall singles record of 13-9, while primarily playing at the No. 3 position. Starting the weekend off on a good note, Buzonics earned a singles win at No. 3 to Montana State's Brad Buckland in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 thriller.

The Lumberjacks on Sunday were looking to bouncer back from a three match losing streak, and Buzonics helped the team get back on track. Buzonics and Groves secured the doubles point for their team as they finished their match at court two with a 6-3 victory to Montana's Lawrence Sciglitano and Moritz Stoeger.

Buzonics moved on to singles play to take the defending Big Sky player of the week Gustav Theilgaard. Buzonics dropped the first set 6-1, before bouncing back at No. 4 singles to earn 6-0, 6-3 victories. Before Sunday's match Theilgaard was undefeated through singles play this season.

The Lumberjacks are now looking ahead with just three regular-season Big Sky matches on schedule, as they will head to Weber State this weekend to take on the 6-14 Wildcats in Ogden at 10 a.m on Sunday.

