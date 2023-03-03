The Big Sky Conference named Northern Arizona's Loree Payne the coach of the year in women's basketball.

Payne is among three Lumberjacks to be recognized for their efforts this season.

Lumberjacks guard Regan Schenck landed on the All-Conference First Team, and forward Montana Oltrogge earned second-team honors.

The nod is Payne's first as leader of the Lumberjacks. It's also only the second time in program history that Lumberjacks women's basketball coach received the award. Meg Sanders won in the 1997-98 season.

Payne coached the Lumberjacks to a Big Sky regular-season title, with her squad entering the conference tournament this week as the No. 1 seed. The Lumberjacks finished out the regular season with a record of 19-12 (13-5 Big Sky) and won four consecutive games to end the campaign.

Oltrogge joined the Lumberjacks as a graduate transfer from Idaho State ahead of this season. Although she was only with the program for a year, she made an immediate impact, starting 25 contests and averaging 31 minutes per game. Oltrogge averaged 12.7 points and 7.9 rebounds per game. The All-Conference accolade comes as a first for her.

A five-year member of the program, Schenck is the Lumberjacks' all-time leader in games played at 152. She is Northern Arizona's all-time career leader in assists with 684, and she holds the single-season record with 212 this season. She is also fifth on Northern Arizona's all-time scoring list with 1,304 career points and is fifth in career rebounds with 725.

Schenck collected her third All-Conference honor after making the second team in 2020-21 and being named an honorable mention in 2021-22.

The Lumberjacks will play their first game of the conference tournament Sunday at noon against the winner of the matchup between No. 9-seeded Northern Colorado and No. 10 Weber State in Boise, Idaho.