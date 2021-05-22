NAU Roundup: O'Neill named best outdoor track and field freshman in Big Sky Conference

The Big Sky Conference announced the Women's Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year award on Friday, naming Taryn O'Neill of Northern Arizona and Tayler LyDay of Idaho as co-recipients -- an honor earned by the freshmen who score the most points at the conference championship meet.

O'Neill competed in the 1,500-meter race and the 5000m run at the Big Sky outdoor championship meet last weekend, scoring a total of 18 points for the Lumberjacks. She ran the shorter of the distances on Saturday to kick start her outdoor championship debut, winnint with a time of 4:21.27 and earning 10 team points.

Hours later, O'Neill returned to the track to compete in the 5000m, earning silver with a time of 16:38.10 to secure eight additional points for her team.

O'Neill has since declared entry for the NCAA West Regionals in the women's 5000m, and will compete in College Station, Texas, next week.

Basketball

The 2021-22 incoming class for the Lumberjacks received a sizeable boost on Friday with the addition of Ezekiel Richards, an athletic big man with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Richards joins the Lumberjacks after three seasons, including a medical redshirt year, at Santa Clara.