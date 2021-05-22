NAU Roundup: O'Neill named best outdoor track and field freshman in Big Sky Conference

The Big Sky Conference announced the Women's Outdoor Track and Field Freshman of the Year award on Friday, naming Taryn O'Neill of Northern Arizona and Tayler LyDay of Idaho as co-recipients -- an honor earned by the freshmen who score the most points at the conference championship meet.
O'Neill competed in the 1,500-meter race and the 5000m run at the Big Sky outdoor championship meet last weekend, scoring a total of 18 points for the Lumberjacks. She ran the shorter of the distances on Saturday to kick start her outdoor championship debut, winnint with a time of 4:21.27 and earning 10 team points.
Hours later, O'Neill returned to the track to compete in the 5000m, earning silver with a time of 16:38.10 to secure eight additional points for her team.
O'Neill has since declared entry for the NCAA West Regionals in the women's 5000m, and will compete in College Station, Texas, next week.
Basketball
The 2021-22 incoming class for the Lumberjacks received a sizeable boost on Friday with the addition of Ezekiel Richards, an athletic big man with three seasons of eligibility remaining. Richards joins the Lumberjacks after three seasons, including a medical redshirt year, at Santa Clara.
"This is a great get for our program for a number of reasons," Lumberjacks head coach Shane Burcar said. "The thing that really caught my attention with Zeke is his integrity. I know his coaches at Santa Clara and they spoke highly of him. When he's playing with a chip on his shoulder, he can help us with his size. It's a win-win situation for everyone and we're looking forward to having Zeke in the program for three years."
Richards is a 6-foot-10 post who will immediately be the tallest player on the roster. Out of Oak Park, California, Richards played in 46 games across his three seasons at Santa Clara. He averaged 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds, while shooting 52.4% from the field.
Richards played in 29 games and earned five starts as a true freshman during the 2018-19 season, in which he led the Broncos in field goal percentage (.531). Richards then saw action in seven games, all off the bench, the following season before suffering a foot injury that eventually sidelined him for the rest of the year.
During the 2020-21 campaign, he appeared in 10 games and enjoyed his best outing of the year in a season-high 14 minutes against San Diego. Richards totaled five points and pulled down a career-best six boards -- four on the offensive glass -- versus the Toreros.
Richards joins Justus Rainwater (Enumclaw, Wash./Florida Gulf Coast) as another offseason addition to the Lumberjacks' frontcourt, with the pair expected to join rising redshirt sophomore Carson Towt in the post.
As a high school player, Richards was a second-team all-league selection in 2018 and helped lead Oak Park High School to a 21-7 record, including an 8-0 record in the Coastal Canyon League, his senior year. Richards was a multi-sport athlete who also played football and lacrosse.
Northern Arizona has now officially added four transfers, with Jalen Cone (Walkertown, N.C./Virginia Tech) and Mason Stark (Chandler/Northern State) alongside Richards and Rainwater. The Lumberjacks also will welcome in two incoming freshmen in Jayden Jackson (Milwaukee, Wis./Whitefish Bay HS) and Colin Carey (Peoria/Sunrise Mountain HS).