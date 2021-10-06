NAU ROUNDUP: O'Neill earns end Big Sky Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week nod

All-American junior Taryn O'Neill earned her second career Big Sky Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week recognition after providing an outstanding performance for Northern Arizona at the Paul Short Run in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, on Friday.
O'Neill ran a personal best time of 19:54.8, winning the individual title in a field of more than 340 participants.
The Northern Arizona women went on to win the meet, boosted by O'Neill's finish, after a 3-2 tiebreaker against Villanova.
Volleyball
The Lumberjacks conclude their two-week road swing with matches at Sacramento State Thursday and Portland State Saturday.
Coming off their first Big Sky loss of the season, the Lumberjacks (5-8 overall, 3-1 Big Sky) sit a game behind 4-0 Weber State and Northern Colorado through the first two weeks of conference play. After this week's trip to Sacramento State and Portland State, Northern Arizona will play its next four matches at home.
"This is always a tough trip," Lumberjacks head coach Ken Murphy said. "Portland State is playing as well as they've played since I've been here. They had a great weekend last week with a couple of sweeps. Sacramento State is always tough, especially at home. They're well-coached and they're a balanced team who is tough to beat in their gym. It's going to be two tough challenges."
Even with their loss last Saturday to Northern Colorado, the Lumberjacks have won four of their last six matches after starting the season 1-6. Over the last three weeks, NAU has gotten it done both offensively and defensively, hitting .257 and holding opponents to a .168 attack percentage.
A pair of sophomores have played big roles in NAU's defensive improvement in conference play, as sophomore Jordan Elder ranks third in the conference with 1.42 blocks per set and sophomore Millie O'Ketter is fifth with 4.33 digs per set. Elder and O'Ketter lead the Lumberjacks in those categories at 0.98 and 3.44, respectively.
"Part of our development as a team is understanding how important it is for our identity that we go into each match looking to establish the defensive side of our game," Murphy said. "We had a little bit of a letdown in our last match, but before that I felt like we were gaining a lot of confidence in that. I'm looking forward to this weekend and seeing our team get back to that style. Both of these matches are within our grasps if we play the way we want to on defense."
Offensively, junior Taylor Jacobsen crossed the 700-career kill mark last week and ranks second in the Big Sky in kills both overall (3.67) and in conference only (4.25).
Northern Arizona's road trip this week will consist of two places where the Lumberjacks have had completely different results. Northern Arizona has dropped eight straight matches to the Hornets in Sacramento (7-7 overall, 2-2 Big Sky). On the flip side, the Lumberjacks have won seven of their last eight versus the Vikings in Portland.
The Vikings (9-6 overall, 3-1 Big Sky) have won six of their last seven matches. Parker Webb and Makayla Lewis form one of the Big Sky's most potent offensive duos. Parker Webb ranks fourth in the conference with 3.49 kills per set and fifth in hitting at .291. Meanwhile in conference play, Lewis ranks fourth in the league with 4.21 kills per set through four Big Sky matches.