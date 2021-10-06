NAU ROUNDUP: O'Neill earns end Big Sky Conference Women's Cross Country Athlete of the Week nod

Even with their loss last Saturday to Northern Colorado, the Lumberjacks have won four of their last six matches after starting the season 1-6. Over the last three weeks, NAU has gotten it done both offensively and defensively, hitting .257 and holding opponents to a .168 attack percentage.

A pair of sophomores have played big roles in NAU's defensive improvement in conference play, as sophomore Jordan Elder ranks third in the conference with 1.42 blocks per set and sophomore Millie O'Ketter is fifth with 4.33 digs per set. Elder and O'Ketter lead the Lumberjacks in those categories at 0.98 and 3.44, respectively.

"Part of our development as a team is understanding how important it is for our identity that we go into each match looking to establish the defensive side of our game," Murphy said. "We had a little bit of a letdown in our last match, but before that I felt like we were gaining a lot of confidence in that. I'm looking forward to this weekend and seeing our team get back to that style. Both of these matches are within our grasps if we play the way we want to on defense."

Offensively, junior Taylor Jacobsen crossed the 700-career kill mark last week and ranks second in the Big Sky in kills both overall (3.67) and in conference only (4.25).