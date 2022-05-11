NAU ROUNDUP: Nur wins national track athlete of the week

After a record-breaking performance on Friday night, Northern Arizona University distance runner Abdihamid Nur has earned his first career outdoor USTFCCCA National Men's Athlete of the Week award.

The Bowerman Award contender ran a 5,000-meter time of 13:06.32 at the Sound Running Track Meet in San Juan Capistrano, California on Friday to break Henry Rono's 44-year old NCAA collegiate record of 13:08.4. Rono's mark was the longest-standing collegiate track and field record and set the world record in 1978 as well.

Nur shares this week's spotlight with Kyle Garland of Georgia, who recently broke the NCAA decathlon record.

Pentathlon

Madeline Wilson did not disappoint on day one of the women's pentathlon at the Big Sky Championship Wednesday in Pocatello, Idaho, as she posted two personal best performances and finished with a total of 3,128 points to position herself in second heading into Thursday's competition.

As usual, Wilson excelled in the women's 100-meter hurdles and the high jump, beginning the day with a 100-meter hurdle heptathlon personal record of 14.22 to score 947 points and take an early lead. She then jumped 1.61 meters to match her heptathlon personal best height, and pick up 747 points.

Heading into the shot put, Wilson held second place in the overall standings with 1,694 points, just behind Brianna Hagler of Idaho State with 1,746 points. Although Wilson did not have her strongest day in the ring, she still managed to throw 9.18 meters for an additional 476 points.

Moving into fifth place with a score of 2,170 points, she made up some ground with the 200-meter sprint.

In the day's final event, Wilson crushed the competition and sprinted a lifetime best 200-meter time of 24.24, earning 958 points to tally 3,128 total points and ultimately close the day in second place.

The women's heptathlon was set to resume Thursday with the long jump, followed by the javelin and the 800-meter run.

Football

A trio of former Lumberjacks earned varying professional opportunities over the past two weeks.

Carson Taylor and Matthew Kempton, members of the Lumberjacks this past fall, signed as undrafted free agents following the completion of the 2022 NFL draft.

Quarterback Case Cookus took over as the starter for the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL following his drafting into the league in February.

Taylor initially accepted an invite on May 1 to the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp set for May 13-15, and he then accepted another invitation from the Chicago Bears a day later. The Bears have added him to their 90-man roster.

Finishing his Lumberjack career with 47 games played, fourth most in school history, Taylor totaled 19 sacks and 36 tackles for loss. The totals rank as the third most since 2000 and the third most all time respectively.

Kempton accepted an invitation to his home state Arizona Cardinals rookie minicamp on May 2. Kempton played in all 11 games during the fall season for the Lumberjacks, catching 29 passes for 214 yards and one touchdown. The score, coming from 7 yards out against Idaho on Oct. 30 was his first since Sept. 29, 2018.

After missing all but one game during the 2019 season, Kempton returned to play all 16 games across the final two seasons of his Northern Arizona career.

Lastly, Cookus made his first professional start on May 6 for the Stars as they defeated the Michigan Panthers, 26-25. Originally signing with the New York Giants as an undrafted free agent following the 2020 NFL draft, Cookus spent time on the rosters of the Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings and Las Vegas Raiders during 2021 before joining the Edmonton Elks for the remainder of the 2021 CFL season.

Drafted in the 12th round of the inaugural USFL draft on Feb. 22, Cookus served as the Stars backup for the first two games of the season. Entering in the second half of Week 3 against the New Jersey Generals, Cookus completed 13 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown. Starting for the first time since Nov. 23, 2019, the final game of his Northern Arizona career, Cookus led the Stars to their second win of the season by throwing for 190 yards on 22 of 30 passes to go with two touchdowns.

Cookus and the Stars will face the Birmingham Stallions, the lone remaining undefeated team in the league, on Sunday.

