NAU ROUNDUP: Nur wins indoor 5K national title

Abdihamid Nur, now a two-time indoor track and field All-American, won the men's 5,000-meter national title race with a time of 13:19.01, setting a new NCAA championship meet record and facility record, and becoming the ninth-fastest in the event collegiate history.

Nico Young (13:21.23) and Drew Bosley (13:29.69) earned All-American status as well in Birmingham, Alabama, on Friday, respectively finishing third and eighth to score a total of 17 team points for Northern Arizona.

The Lumberjacks were the only team to advance three athletes into the event, and they used it to their full advantage, racing as a unit out of the gate. Nur ultimately took control with with about 1,000 meters remaining in the race, continuing to create space and pushing all the way to the finish line.

Young and Nur were set to race in the 3K on Saturday as well.

