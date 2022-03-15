NAU ROUNDUP: Nur wins 2 individual titles, helping Lumberjacks finish 4th overall at national meet

Northern Arizona finished on the NCAA track and field indoor national championship meet's podium for the first time in school history Saturday in Birmingham, Alabama, placing fourth with a team finish of 29 points scored by just three athletes in Abdihamid Nur, Nico Young and Drew Bosley.

The Lumberjacks finished behind Tennessee (31), North Carolina A&T (36) and Texas (47).

"A podium finish in track and field is an expression of what's possible with the team model we teach within the NAU program. It's a special weekend for us," said Michael Smith, Northern Arizona's director of cross country and track and field.

Nur (7:59.88) and Young (8:00.83) placed first and seventh in the men's 3,000-meter race to add 12 points to the team total.

"Abdihamid Nur's performances this weekend were just spectacular," Smith said. "These are the deepest 3k and 5k fields ever assembled, and he dominated the best in the nation with his tactics."

With his first-place victory in the 3K, Nur became the first athlete in Lumberjacks history to win gold medals in two separate track events.

"Championships are what we specialize in at NAU, and our future got even stronger with those guys fighting these last two days," Smith said. "While we have three athletes competing, it's a mistake to think that our finish today only represents them. We're a program of 100 amazing student-athletes, an incredible coaching staff and loyal alums who are all part of this."

Women's tennis

While it has already played one conference game this season, Northern Arizona's primary stretch of Big Sky matches is set to begin this weekend in California.

Following the Lumberjacks' (2-6, 0-1 Big Sky) long-awaited home debut over the weekend in Flagstaff, the trip west first includes a stop at the University of San Francisco (6-4) before heading to Sacramento State (1-11) for the first of seven consecutive conference matches.

Northern Arizona will hope to build on its 6-1 victory over the New Mexico State Aggies on Sunday. The Lumberjacks won the doubles point for the second time this season and closed out five straight set victories in singles play.

Set to face the Dons for just the fifth time in program history and the first time since a 4-2 victory in February 2017, the Lumberjacks will take on a program coming off a 12-7 season and a four-match win streak over the past two weeks.

Sitting at 5-0 at home this season, the Dons have beaten the San Jose State Spartans, Cal Poly Mustangs, Sacramento State Hornets and New Mexico Lobos since March 4.

Voted to finish seventh in the Big Sky this season, the Hornets have struggled to a 1-11 start and enter the match on a five-match losing streak since beating the Grand Canyon Lopes 4-3 in Sacramento on Feb. 12. The Hornets fell 6-1 to San Jose State and 7-0 to San Francisco this season, and are opening their Big Sky Conference schedule with the Lumberjacks.

