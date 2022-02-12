NAU ROUNDUP: Nur sets 3K record in Seattle

Abdihamid Nur ran a time of 7:40.66 in the men's 3,000-meter race at the Husky Classic Saturday in Seattle to earn the third-fastest time in NCAA history and best in the nation so far this season.

Nur's race also breaks the Big Sky record, the Northern Arizona University record and becomes the new Dempsey Indoor facility record at the University of Washington.

Drew Bosley competed alongside Nur, ultimately finishing at 7:53.65, a time that ranks second in the Big Sky this season and 25th in the NCAA. Ryan Raff (7:59.08) and Corey Corgas (8:10.94) participated in the men's 3K as well, grabbing the second- and eighth-fastest times in the Big Sky this season so far.

Earlier in the evening, Taryn O'Neill (9:14.99), Annika Reiss (9:29.47) and Elise Stearns (9:42.11) ran the women's invitational 3K race, and all finished with top season conference marks. O'Neill's time placed second on the Big Sky leaderboard this season and 39th in the NCAA, while Reiss and Stearns respectively earned fourth and sixth.

Several Lumberjacks also competed in the women's and men's 5K, with Delaney Rasmussen (16:28.72) and Jenna McCaffrey (17:01.73) sequentially taking fourth and sixth on the conference scoring list, as Jack Shea (13:55.92) respectively took eighth.

At the Don Kirby Invitational at the University of New Mexico, David Dunlap sprinted the men's 200m race in a personal record time of 20:93, earning first on the Big Sky leaderboard and finishing 21st on the NCAA indoor season list. Erick Thompson Jr. finished with a time of 21.89, tying the current sixth-place Big Sky time. Zachary Sutton ran a personal best of 22.06 as well.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Colbert (24.72) ran the second-fastest women's 200m conference time this season, with Miracle Onyemaobi (24.74) on her heels.

The Lumberjacks posted solid scored in the field events, too. Will Beaudry threw 20.51m in the men's weight to earn second on the Big Sky season leaderboard and hit 42nd on the national ranking list. Jack Murphy (19.11m) and Parker Bays (18.50m) also had strong days, ultimately grabbing sixth and seventh in the conference.

As for the women, Kimberly Buchanan now finds herself seventh in the Big Sky with a weight throw of 16.84m.

In the pit, Mitchell Effing (7.37m) and Jack Normand (7.05m) both set personal bests in the men's long jump and now respectively rank second and seventh in the conference.

Men's basketball

Montana State's Xavier Bishop scored the game-winner with 6.4 seconds remaining to keep the Bobcats' win streak alive, withstanding a hard-charging rally by the Northern Arizona men's basketball team on Saturday. Bishop's layup through traffic elevated the Bobcats to a 72-70 victory over the Lumberjacks in Worthington Arena and extended their win streak to 11 games.

"We battled in the first half with our foul trouble and in the second half, they go up 12 points and we didn't flinch," said head coach Shane Burcar. "We came back and had a chance to take the lead, missed a layup and then a 50/50 call doesn't go our way. We still had a chance to tie or win, and I give credit to our guys for their effort. But I know our locker room isn't impressed because to come here and play the way we did, we're not satisfied with anything but winning the game."

The Lumberjacks (9-16, 5-9 Big Sky) trailed by as much as 12 with 14 minutes left and nine with 4:29 remaining before forging back. Down 67-58, sophomore Jalen Cone finished a three-point play at the foul line to make it a two-possession game. After Jubrile Belo split a pair at the line, redshirt sophomore Keith Haymon hit his first of two huge 3-pointers with 2:46 on the clock.

Haymon's second three on the next possession pulled Northern Arizona within one, and following a Montana State bucket, redshirt junior Nik Mains drained a corner triple to bring the game even, 70-70, with 33.7 seconds left.

Tied for the first time since the 5:46 mark before halftime, Northern Arizona nearly came up with the defensive stop it needed to complete the comeback before Montana State ended the game with a late basket.

Saturday's game was Northern Arizona's 11th in the last 26 days, and the Lumberjacks will have their longest stretch between games in the last month before returning to the court for their lone game next week. NAU will travel to Portland State next Thursday.

Women's basketball

Trailing by 14 at halftime, and as many as 17 in the second half, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks fell just shy of an impressive comeback against one of the Big Sky Conference leaders.

Holding on for the 83-77 victory, the Montana State Bobcats (16-9, 11-3 Big Sky) swept the season series against the Lumberjacks (11-11, 8-6) but needed just about every point to do so Saturday afternoon.

"A lot of good things can come out of this," said Lumberjacks head coach Loree Payne. "Obviously we would have liked to get the win, but hopefully moving forward we will be healthy and we will get a chance to work on some things this week and go with the final stretch."

Northern Arizona hit 53.3% from the field in the fourth, but simply ran out of time with Montana State working efficiently at the foul line at the end of the game. The Bobcats attempted just seven field goals in the game's final 10 minutes, but withstood 3-pointers by guards Lauren Orndoff and Nina Radford, as well as a trio of free throws by the latter after being fouled behind the arc.

Orndoff led the Lumberjacks with 24 points on 66% shooting.

The Lumberjacks play one more game in Flagstaff next week before embarking on their final road stretch of the season. After hosting Portland State on Feb. 17, Northern Arizona will head to Southern Utah, Idaho State and Weber State for three games in six days.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0