NAU ROUNDUP: Nur receives votes for Bowerman Men's Preseason Watch List

On Thursday, the United States Track Field Cross Country Coaches Association announced that Northern Arizona All-American redshirt sophomore Abdihamid Nur has received votes for The Bowerman Men's Preseason Watch List.

The Bowerman, named after former Oregon coach Bill Bowerman, is presented annually by the USTFCCCA to the most outstanding male and female NCAA track and field athletes in the nation.

In early December, Nur ran a personal best 5K time of 13:22.24, missing the men's NCAA 5K top-10 all-time list by just .07 seconds. Nur currently owns this season's second-fastest indoor time at the distance.

Since The Bowerman originated in 2009, three Lumberjacks on the men's side have been named to the award watch list, including Tyler Day (2020), Diego Estrada (2013) and David McNeill (2010).

The first official season list update will be announced on Feb. 6.

The Bowerman Men's Watch List:

Sean Burrell, LSU (Hurdles)

Trey Cunningham, Florida State (Hurdles)

Joseph Fahnbulleh, Florida (Sprints)

Emmanuel Ihemeje, Oregon (Jumps)

Wesley Kiptoo, Iowa State (Distance)

Brandon Miller, Texas A&M (Mid-Distance)

Yared Nuguse, Notre Dame (Mid-Distance/Distance)

Randolph Ross, North Carolina A&T (Sprints)

Karel Tilga, Georgia (Combined Events)

Turner Washington, Arizona State (Throws)

Also receiving votes: Trevor Bassitt, Ashland (Sprints/Hurdles), Brandon Ellis, Stephen F. Austin (Pole Vault), Isaac Grimes, Florida State (Jumps), Zach McWhorter, BYU (Pole Vault), Abdihamed Nur, Northern Arizona (Distance), Tripp Piperi, Texas (Throws), Micah Williams, Oregon (Sprints), Noah Williams, LSU (Sprints)

Men's basketball

The Northern Arizona men's basketball games versus Southern Utah and Sacramento State scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 8, and Monday, Jan. 10, will not be played due to COVID-19 issues within NAU's program. The Lumberjacks were scheduled to travel to Cedar City, Utah, on Saturday before returning home to host the Hornets on Monday.

The Big Sky Conference is currently working on rescheduling these contests, and new game dates will be announced at a later time.

Rescheduling and ticket refund information will be available soon for Monday's originally scheduled home game in the Walkup Skydome versus Sacramento State.

The Lumberjacks' next scheduled game is Saturday, Jan. 15, at Northern Colorado for a 2 p.m. tipoff.

Women's tennis

Returning five players from a lineup that reached the NCAA Tournament in May, the Northern Arizona Lumberjacks once again landed atop the 2022 Big Sky Conference Preseason Poll.

Voted first in the conference for the fourth straight season, the Lumberjacks will look to defend their back-to-back conference tournament championships as well as five consecutive regular-season titles. Dating back to the 2016 season, Northern Arizona is 44-2 against Big Sky opponents in the regular season.

Among Northern Arizona's five returners are the reigning Big Sky MVP and Freshman of the Year Gina Dittmann, as well as All-Big Sky First Team honorees Ellie Millard and Mimi Bland. The trio of first-teamers is joined by Ava Neyestani on the second team, as well as Elinor Beazley as an honorable mention in doubles alongside Dittmann.

Named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year the past two seasons, Lumberjacks coach Ewa Bogusz added three players to Northern Arizona's roster during the offseason. Sofia Markova originally planned to join the Lumberjacks ahead of the 2020-21 season, but was delayed due to the pandemic and will play her first season with the Lumberjacks in the spring. Annabel Davis, Bland's doubles partner during their time on the juniors circuit in the United Kingdom, and Laura Duhl rounded out the roster during the offseason.

Davis finished her first fall season with the Lumberjacks at 3-2 and Duhl compiled a 5-3 record while facing some of the best players in the ITA Mountain Region.

Finishing the fall with an 8-2 singles record, Beazley's performance earned praise from Bogusz, who recognized the junior's development. Finishing 8-6 while primarily playing at No. 5 last spring, Beazley's improved play could help round out an incredibly strong lineup. Dittmann finished 15-1 and on a 13-match win streak while playing atop the lineup last spring, with Bland closing out the season with a 14-3 record and Eillie Millard at 11-5, with the two mixing into the No. 2 and No. 3 spots. Dropped into the No. 4 spot as a freshman, Neyestani finished 11-7 and has yet to drop a set on her home courts in Flagstaff en route to an 8-0 record.

The Lumberjacks collected eight of nine first-place votes in the coaches' poll, with each program's coach not allowed to vote for their own team. Weber State earned the other first-place vote among the nine conference members, finishing with 54 points to edge out Eastern Washington's 50 points for second place. The Wildcats reached the 2021 final in Phoenix, where they fell to the Lumberjacks 4-2, the same score they defeated the Eagles by in the semifinals.

With the conference split into divisions last season, Eastern Washington took first in the North Division while Weber State finished second in the South Division behind Northern Arizona.

Portland State, the second-place team in the North and the fourth semifinalist at the 2021 Big Sky Conference Tournament, ranked fourth in the preseason poll with 38 points. Montana ranks fifth with 35 points, followed by Idaho's 29, Montana State's 21, Idaho State's 20 and Sacramento State's 13 to round out the poll.

